Said MAHMOUD

Saint-Ouen Cedex

En résumé

I'm a materials and supply chain professional with experience demand planning, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportion management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution.
I can desribe my self as a result-oriented person, with stong analytical mindset.
I worked on several supply chain projets since my graduation in 2007.
I am eager apply these insights in a business where the supply chain is considered important.
Spécialités

Demand Plannig, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportation management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution...etc.

Mes compétences :
Demand planning
Warehouse management
Inventory Management
fleet management
Supply Chain Management
Planning and scheduling production
Transportation management
Distribution
Procurement
Entreposage
Ingénierie
Logistique
Transport
Biens de grande consommation

Entreprises

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS - Supply chain manager

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2012 - maintenant

  • Groupe Bel - Supply Demand Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Demand planning for court term and long term (For Morocco and was Sub-Saharan Africa):
    • Building Forecasts for court and long term (based on history, market changes, promotions…etc.)
    • Building the annual Budget.
    • Animating Demand meetings (only for Morocco)
    • Animating monthly S&OP meetings.
    • Participating to the monthly Service Level meetings.
    • Control and manage inventory level at Distributors warehouses (only for Sub-Saharan Africa)

    Inventory management:
    • Procurement for the Distribution Center (DC).
    • Managing Out Of Stock at the DC.
    • Controlling and Managing Inventory Level at the DC.

    Transportation management:
    • Selecting transport providers.
    • Traffic optimization.

    Transversal projects:
    • Improving Preparation time order (35% of time saving).
    • Implementation and development of Fleet management information system.
    • Impact of the new traffic law on the Distribution

  • Groupe Bel - Demand Planner (Morocco and Sub-Sharan Africa)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Demand planning for court term and long term for Morocco and sub-saharan Africa (17 countries, more than 200 items)
    • Building Forecasts for court and long term (based on history, market changes, promotions…etc.)
    • Control and manage inventory level at Distributors warehouses
    • Building the annual Budget.
    • Animating Demand meetings.
    • Animating monthly S&OP meetings.
    • Participating to the monthly Service Level meetings.

  • Groupe Bel - Demand Planner (Morocco)

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Demand planning for court term and long term for Morocco.
    • Building Forecasts for court and long term (based on history, market changes, promotions…etc.)
    • Building the annual Budget.
    • Animating Demand meetings.
    • Animating monthly S&OP meetings.
    • Participating to the monthly Service Level meetings.

  • Dislog - Supply chain manager

    Casablanca 2007 - 2009 Ensure the material management starting from procurement until delivery.

    Material flow management (12 warehouses all over the country):
    Procurement, storage, handling, delivering, returns management.

    Fleet management (more than 200 vehicles):
    Outsourcing, Establish and maintain policies to govern use of vehicles, providing systems to keep records of fleet and transport management activities.

    Team management (65 peoples):
    training, development and coaching.

    Selected achievements:
    • Increasing service level from 95% up to 99.4%.
    • Increasing data reliability from 50% up to 99%.
    • Increasing availability of fleet from 95% up to 99%.

    ERP: Iscala.

Formations

  • APICS (Casa)

    Casa 2011 - 2011 Basics of supply chain management

  • Ecole Mohammedia D'Ingénieurs (EMI) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2004 - 2007 Génie industriel

    Section productique