Said MAHMOUD

I'm a materials and supply chain professional with experience demand planning, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportion management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution.
I can desribe my self as a result-oriented person, with stong analytical mindset.
I worked on several supply chain projets since my graduation in 2007.
I am eager apply these insights in a business where the supply chain is considered important.
Spécialités
Demand Plannig, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportation management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution...etc.
Mes compétences :
Demand planning
Warehouse management
Inventory Management
fleet management
Supply Chain Management
Planning and scheduling production
Transportation management
Distribution
Procurement
Entreposage
Ingénierie
Logistique
Transport
Biens de grande consommation