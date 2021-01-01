Said MAHMOUD

I'm a materials and supply chain professional with experience demand planning, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportion management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution.

I can desribe my self as a result-oriented person, with stong analytical mindset.

I worked on several supply chain projets since my graduation in 2007.

I am eager apply these insights in a business where the supply chain is considered important.

Spécialités



Demand Plannig, Inventory management, Warehousing, Transportation management, Fleet management, procurement, S&OP, Distribution...etc.



Mes compétences :

Demand planning

Warehouse management

Inventory Management

fleet management

Supply Chain Management

Planning and scheduling production

Transportation management

Distribution

Procurement

Entreposage

Ingénierie

Logistique

Transport

Biens de grande consommation