I'm a systems and networks security engineer, i'm responsible for ensuring the security of the information system in terms of compliance with the best practices based on the feedback of experiences in the security field all over the world and risk management to raise the awarness of all staff about computer security. My aim is to achieve my career plan which consists of becoming an IT Security Expert. So, i do my best to stay up-to-date with all concerns Securtiy.



Mes compétences :

Réseaux

Informatique

Managment et gestion

ISO27000 Series

IT Governance (COBiT v5 & ITIL v3)

SIEM & Big Data

Firewalling

Routing & Switching

Pentesting

Sécurité informatique

TELECOMS