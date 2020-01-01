Menu

Said SAID

CASABLANCA

En résumé

I'm a systems and networks security engineer, i'm responsible for ensuring the security of the information system in terms of compliance with the best practices based on the feedback of experiences in the security field all over the world and risk management to raise the awarness of all staff about computer security. My aim is to achieve my career plan which consists of becoming an IT Security Expert. So, i do my best to stay up-to-date with all concerns Securtiy.

Mes compétences :
Réseaux
Informatique
Managment et gestion
ISO27000 Series
IT Governance (COBiT v5 & ITIL v3)
SIEM & Big Data
Firewalling
Routing & Switching
Pentesting
Sécurité informatique
TELECOMS

Entreprises

  • Intégrateur des Technologies - Technical Engineer

    2015 - maintenant - Solutions de sécurité avancées
    - Firewalling et plate-formes de sécurité
    - Corrélation des logs et visualisation des données machine
    - DLP contre la fuite des données des entreprises
    - SAM pour la gestion des comptes à forts privilèges
    - Supervision: Symantec, Centreon, UIM
    - Optimisation WAN et accélération de flux over the WAN Link
    - LifeSize® Video Communications Systems Integration
    - Sandboxing
    - IPS and IDS deployment

  • Ecole d'ingénieurs - Ingénierie

    2011 - 2014
    Ingénierie d'Etat en Systèmes Télécoms et Réseaux Informatiques

Formations

  • Groupe OCP (Kouribga)

    Kouribga 2014 - 2014 Développement d'une application Android de supervision

