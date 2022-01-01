Menu

Sakho KEITA

CONAKRY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Nigerian College of Accountancy

    Plateau State, Jos, Kwall 2019 - maintenant

  • UJNK (Conackry)

    Conackry 2012 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :