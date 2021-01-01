Retail
Salma ALAMI IDRISSI
Salma ALAMI IDRISSI
Chargée de projet RH
Espace Info Jeunes
Chargée de projet RH
Clermont-Ferrand
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Espace Info Jeunes
- Chargée de projet RH
Ressources humaines | Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2014 - 2014
OCP group
- Chargée de projet - Ingénierie de Formation - Stagiaire
casablanca
2013 - 2013
Office National de L'Eau Potable
- Chargée de mission RH stagiaire
2011 - 2011
OCP group
- Assistante responsable RH - stagiaire
casablanca
2010 - 2010
JLEC
- STAGIAIRE AU SERVICE DU PERSONNEL
Casablanca
2008 - 2008
Formations
IAE Clermont, École Universitaire De Management
Clermont Ferrand
2011 - 2012
Master 1
IAE Clermont, École Universitaire De Management
Clermont Ferrand
2011 - 2013
Master 2
IAE Clermont, École Universitaire De Management
Clermont Ferrand
2009 - 2010
Licence professionnelle
FPJ / Université Chouaib Doukkali
El Jadida
2008 - 2009
Licence Fondamentale
