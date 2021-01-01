Menu

Salma ALAMI IDRISSI

  • Chargée de projet RH
  • Espace Info Jeunes
  • Chargée de projet RH

Clermont-Ferrand

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Espace Info Jeunes - Chargée de projet RH

    Ressources humaines | Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2014 - 2014

  • OCP group - Chargée de projet - Ingénierie de Formation - Stagiaire

    casablanca 2013 - 2013

  • Office National de L'Eau Potable - Chargée de mission RH stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

  • OCP group - Assistante responsable RH - stagiaire

    casablanca 2010 - 2010

  • JLEC - STAGIAIRE AU SERVICE DU PERSONNEL

    Casablanca 2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau