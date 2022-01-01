Menu

Sami BAHROUN

LYON

En résumé

Specialist in process control, I have been involved in projects covering two main fields: Advanced Process Control and Dynamic Simulation. For advanced process control projects, I follow each phases: instrumentation checking and tuning, automated plant testing, model identification and controller commissioning. For Dynamic Simulation projects, I develop plant dynamic simulations to existing or new processes and develop new APC strategies

Mes compétences :
Commande multivariables (DMC+)
Contrôle PID avancé
Simulation dynamique (HYSYS)

Entreprises

  • Solvay-Rhodia - Process Control Engineer

    2011 - maintenant - Advanced Process Control: implementation of APC controllers in Solvay plants using DMC+ technology
    - Advanced Regulatory Control: Practical use and tuning strategies with a wide range of process control techniques
    - Dynamic Simulation: modelling of plants to develop new APC strategies or improve existing ones (Aspen-Hysys or Dynsim)

  • Laboratoire d'automatique de génie des procédés - Research and teaching assistant

    2010 - 2011 - Research in non linear control, optimal control, application to chemical reactor
    - Teaching in automatic, industrial computer, digital electronics

  • Laboratoire d'automatique et de génie des procédés - Phd

    2007 - 2010 - PID control; Nonlinear control
    - Process dynamic modeling
    - 5 publications in process control reviews and international conferences

Formations

  • INSA Lyon & Université Claude Bernard Lyon1

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Master 2 recherche

    Linear control; Non linear control; Process Modelling

  • INSAT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2006 Ingénieur

    AUTOMATIQUE INFORMATIQUE INDUSTRIELLE - Automatique, Informatique industrielle, Electronique

