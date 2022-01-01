Sami BAHROUN

Specialist in process control, I have been involved in projects covering two main fields: Advanced Process Control and Dynamic Simulation. For advanced process control projects, I follow each phases: instrumentation checking and tuning, automated plant testing, model identification and controller commissioning. For Dynamic Simulation projects, I develop plant dynamic simulations to existing or new processes and develop new APC strategies



Mes compétences :

Commande multivariables (DMC+)

Contrôle PID avancé

Simulation dynamique (HYSYS)