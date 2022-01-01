Menu

Sami BEKKARI

BATNA

Personal Home Page
MySQL
Visual Basic
Microsoft .NET Technology
shell scripting
WordPress
Web Application Development
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Microsoft Windows
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets

  • Caytechnology - Freelancer

    2014 - maintenant PHP/MySQL Application for customers and fixing Prestashop Issues
    Ref (Prestashop) : http://www.caytechnology.fr/
    Ref (PHP/MySQL Application) : http://serv.caytechnology.fr/
    Review Proof : https://www.freelancer.com/u/tstdesign.html

  • Freeost Inc - Web Hosting Reseller And Administrator

    2014 - maintenant Alexa Global Rank : 642,469 (Jumped from 5 Million to 642,469 in Approx 6 Months
    and it will go up in the future). Approx. Website's worth 1200 USD.
    Security Measure : Nginx basic security (prevent spamming, blocking top spamming
    countries, prevent iframes, hotlinking ...etc), endorse the firewall and using reverse
    proxy.
    Safe Web : Scan freeost on monthly basis to keep the reputation going up.
    Social Networking and SEO : Keeping freeost up-to-date using social networks and
    make sure it follows google webmaster guidelines.

    QUALIFICATIONS Web Development : 6 years of experience

  • Freelancer - Web dev

    2013 - 2017

  • Univ Hadj Lakhder (Batna)

    Batna 2006 - 2013 Masters Degree

    Master's Degree in industrial engineering and computer science
    Univ Hadj Lakhder Batna

    Thesis : Jobshop scheduling using meta-heuristics of Palmer, Campbell Dudek Smith
    algorithm


    ENGLISH (US) TOEFL IBT
    ETS

