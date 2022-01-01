Sami BEKKARI

Mes compétences :
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Visual Basic
Microsoft .NET Technology
shell scripting
WordPress
Web Application Development
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Microsoft Windows
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Freeost Inc
- Web Hosting Reseller And Administrator
2014 - maintenantAlexa Global Rank : 642,469 (Jumped from 5 Million to 642,469 in Approx 6 Months
and it will go up in the future). Approx. Website's worth 1200 USD.
Security Measure : Nginx basic security (prevent spamming, blocking top spamming
countries, prevent iframes, hotlinking ...etc), endorse the firewall and using reverse
proxy.
Safe Web : Scan freeost on monthly basis to keep the reputation going up.
Social Networking and SEO : Keeping freeost up-to-date using social networks and
make sure it follows google webmaster guidelines.
QUALIFICATIONS Web Development : 6 years of experience
Freelancer
- Web dev
2013 - 2017
Formations
Univ Hadj Lakhder (Batna)
Batna2006 - 2013Masters Degree
Master's Degree in industrial engineering and computer science
Univ Hadj Lakhder Batna
Thesis : Jobshop scheduling using meta-heuristics of Palmer, Campbell Dudek Smith
algorithm