Sami HAMROUNI

-
HR Access Solutions
- Corporate IT Service Desk Manager
2012 - maintenant
Managing teams in Tunis, Paris and Madrid, providing IT services to all HR Access locations
-
HR Acces Solutions
- Operations Support & Transition Manager
2012 - 2012
Incident Management
Change Management - successfully passed an external audit
Access Management
Service Desk
Continuous Improvement
-
HR Access Solutions
- Team Leader Customer Relationship
2010 - 2012
IT Service Level Management (Service Level Management, Change Management, Incident Management, Problem Management, Continuous Improvement ...)
-
STMicroelectronics
- Team Leader - Senior CAD Support Engineer
2009 - 2010
Definition and follow-up of Road Maps. Quarterly Reporting at Division Operations Reviews (Tunisia and France) in presence of Senior Management
Continued extending automation coverage, yielding up-to 80% in time savings
Extended deployment of CAD Tools to other ST sites (Italy, India)
People Management
-
STMicroelectronics
- CAD Support Engineer Il
2008 - 2009
Set-up Quality Procedures in compliance with ISO-TS standards
Partnered with a solution from another ST Group leading to improved run times and user friendliness
Presented and subsequently deployed team’s solutions to other company divisions (France)
Proposed and Coached IT projects
-
STMicroelectronics
- CAD Support Engineer I
2006 - 2008
Kicked off new activity with mission to develop and support Physical semiconductor Design Kit automation tools locally and remotely.
Gradually deployed tools in 2 sites (Tunisia and France)