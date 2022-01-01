Menu

Sami HAMROUNI

BIZERTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ITIL

Entreprises

  • HR Access Solutions - Corporate IT Service Desk Manager

    2012 - maintenant Managing teams in Tunis, Paris and Madrid, providing IT services to all HR Access locations

  • HR Acces Solutions - Operations Support & Transition Manager

    2012 - 2012 Incident Management
    Change Management - successfully passed an external audit
    Access Management
    Service Desk
    Continuous Improvement

  • HR Access Solutions - Team Leader Customer Relationship

    2010 - 2012 IT Service Level Management (Service Level Management, Change Management, Incident Management, Problem Management, Continuous Improvement ...)

  • STMicroelectronics - Team Leader - Senior CAD Support Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Definition and follow-up of Road Maps. Quarterly Reporting at Division Operations Reviews (Tunisia and France) in presence of Senior Management
    Continued extending automation coverage, yielding up-to 80% in time savings
    Extended deployment of CAD Tools to other ST sites (Italy, India)
    People Management

  • STMicroelectronics - CAD Support Engineer Il

    2008 - 2009 Set-up Quality Procedures in compliance with ISO-TS standards
    Partnered with a solution from another ST Group leading to improved run times and user friendliness
    Presented and subsequently deployed team’s solutions to other company divisions (France)
    Proposed and Coached IT projects

  • STMicroelectronics - CAD Support Engineer I

    2006 - 2008 Kicked off new activity with mission to develop and support Physical semiconductor Design Kit automation tools locally and remotely.
    Gradually deployed tools in 2 sites (Tunisia and France)

Formations

  • Mediterranean School Of Business (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Executive MBA

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2003 - 2006 Ingénierie des Systèmes Informatiques

