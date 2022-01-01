RUEIL MALMAISON 2014 - maintenantResponsible for developing and using financial early warning forecast systems for the Country. This role provides financial and budgetary forecasts to country management and headquarters for use in short and long-term company financial and budgetary planning, ensuring reporting system interoperability and data integrity. Proactively act as business partner.
Novartis
- Fanancial Accounting reporting Manager
RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2014 Responsible for Algeria Novartis Pharma Financial statments, ensure the right reporting with the headquarter, managing team of accountants.
Sanofi
- Financial controller
Paris2012 - 2012
Réalise les budgets prévisionnels et élaborer les outils nécessaires au suivi des résultats de l’entreprise (Usine de fabrication) (tableaux de bord, indicateurs).
Mesurer et suivre attentivement les écarts entre les prévisions et les chiffres réalisés et préconisé des solutions pour remédier aux difficultés rencontrées.
Responsable sur les coûts de production, tant en termes de produits que de process.
GE Healthcare
- Fianacial Analyst GE Healthcare Algerie
2009 - 2012Responsible for the North West Africa Financial Timely closing according ( Commitments & Compliances) with One GE Spirit.