Sami JAMELEDDINE

- More than 10 years experience in consumer electronics



- Sales & Marketing Account management in ''Electronics consumer''( supply chain management / Retail & marketing activities to boost sellout )



- Advertising account management , ATL and BTL communication



- Brand management, marketing and sales strategy, product and packaging development



- Account management in term of sell-in (forecast, order, payment) and

marketing activities to boost sell-out and sell-through in consumer electronics



- Product : strategy / lifecycle management / Launch management/ Go to market strategy



- Market assessment ( trend,competition,price),



- Self-initiative, performance-driven,and able to work under pressure



- Team Player, with excellent people skills



• Fluent in French, English and Arabic, in reading, writing, and conversing



• Management skills (strategic thinker, communication, conflict resolution, decision making)



• Team player and able to interact with all levels of the company; ability to work well under pressure



Spécialités : Sales account management, supply chain management; Communication, Brand Equity , Brand Health & Strategies ; marketing and sales strategy, New Product Development ( NPD) / Brand Initiatives (BI) ,Marketing Plan & Budget;Pricing & Profitability; Consumer Research;Consumer and Retail Trackers, sell-in/sell-through/sell-out