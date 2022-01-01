Menu

Sami JAMELEDDINE

La Plaine Saint-Denis

En résumé

- More than 10 years experience in consumer electronics

- Sales & Marketing Account management in ''Electronics consumer''( supply chain management / Retail & marketing activities to boost sellout )

- Advertising account management , ATL and BTL communication

- Brand management, marketing and sales strategy, product and packaging development

- Account management in term of sell-in (forecast, order, payment) and
marketing activities to boost sell-out and sell-through in consumer electronics

- Product : strategy / lifecycle management / Launch management/ Go to market strategy

- Market assessment ( trend,competition,price),

- Self-initiative, performance-driven,and able to work under pressure

- Team Player, with excellent people skills

• Fluent in French, English and Arabic, in reading, writing, and conversing

• Management skills (strategic thinker, communication, conflict resolution, decision making)

• Team player and able to interact with all levels of the company; ability to work well under pressure

Spécialités : Sales account management, supply chain management; Communication, Brand Equity , Brand Health & Strategies ; marketing and sales strategy, New Product Development ( NPD) / Brand Initiatives (BI) ,Marketing Plan & Budget;Pricing & Profitability; Consumer Research;Consumer and Retail Trackers, sell-in/sell-through/sell-out

Entreprises

  • Samsung - Directeur Commercial et Marketing

    La Plaine Saint-Denis 2011 - 2012 • Market analysis and sense market trends & customer needs,
    • Sales development.
    • Negotiation and conclusion of line-up distribution, price positioning.
    • Setup product roadmap and keep updating a strategy plan for Sales & marketing activities
    • Purchasing forecast and sales targets and budgets management.
    • Planning and launching marketing campaigns
    • Management of a team of up to 15 customer representatives.
    • Study of implementation of New TV production line and negotiation with equipments providers.

  • Nour El Medina - Gerant

    2010 - maintenant  Creating the company
     Design and development of the sales area
     Definition of the line-up.
     Sourcing and Supply Management.
     Staff Recruitment.
     Sales Administration.

  • Meublatex- La Villa - Store Manager

    2010 - 2010  Furniture and Decoration Hyper (6000 m²), 60 persons
     Establishment of operating procedures and store management
     Staff Recruitment
     Participation in the definition of the line-up
     Participation to the preparation of the furniture line-up
     Participation in the choice of communication strategy
     Participation in the definition of trade policy

  • Afrivision - Sony - Brand Manager

    2006 - 2009  Development of sales and exploration of new business opportunities.
     Negotiation and conclusion of line-up distribution, price positioning.
     Management of sales targets and budgets.
     Purchasing forecast
     Control of the retailers risks.
     Coordinate exhibitions and advertising.
     Planning and launching marketing campaigns
     Supervise and motivate a team of up to 10 customer representatives.
     Preparation of statistics, weekly report of activity
     In charge of Hypers sales
     Refurbishment of Tunis Showroom and opening of Sousse and Sfax

  • Office de l'Aviacion Civile et des Aeroports - Chief of coordination Department (Infrastructure division)

    1999 - 2006  Coordination of the interventions in real-time for the maintenance of the infrastructures in an optimal state of exploitation
     Launching of the requests for control and follow-up of the achievements in coordination with the directions concerned
     Follow-up of refitting projects
     Manage a team of up 15 persons.

  • Afrivision - SONY - Product Manager

    1997 - 1999  Manage a team of up six sales persons.
     Develop a portfolio of customers, negotiate, according promotions.
     Merchandising.
     Application of the commercial policy.
     Monitoring of the sales volume and sales actions results.
     Follow up of orders and logistics activities.
     Follow up of after sales service.
     Monthly reporting (activity report, statistics……)

Formations

