Sami JLAIEL
Sami JLAIEL
Vienne
En résumé
Mes compétences :
conveyance
Entreprises
PREZIOSO ANGOLA
- Painting Inspector
Vienne
2013 - maintenant
PREZIOSO ANGOLA Lda
- QC manager
Vienne
2010 - maintenant
10.
* Client: BP
* Project: Block 31 - PAINTING OF PCV MANIFOLDS
* Location: SOYO
* Duties: Supervisor & QC ;
SOCOMEMIN
- Supervisor
2006 - 2010
8.
* Client: GMRWUA ;
* Project: Supply and fabrication of surge vessels for pump stations ;
* Duties: Painting Inspector
7.
* Client: METIS ;
* Project: Supply and fabrication of surge vessels for Tarhunah Abou Zeyyan conveyance pump station 1&2 ;
* Duties: Painting Inspector
6.
* Client: VINCI ;
* Project: Supply and fabrication of manifolds,Y-branch for Wadi Tumallah and Tie-In agricultural pipeline and 24 surge vessels ;
* Duties: Painting Inspector
5.
* Client: GEIDA ;
* Project: Supply and fabrication of 24 sand filters and 15 anthracite filters for Skikda plant ;
* Duties: Painting Inspector
4.
* Client: Petrofac ;
* Project: Supply and fabrication of CS PRESSURE VESSELS ;
Formations
ISET Radès (Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Radès) (Radès)
Radès
2001 - 2013
Ts
Réseau
Ismail SAGUN
Mohamed ABDELWAHED
Mourzik ABDEL