Sami JLAIEL

Vienne

conveyance

  • PREZIOSO ANGOLA - Painting Inspector

    Vienne 2013 - maintenant

  • PREZIOSO ANGOLA Lda - QC manager

    Vienne 2010 - maintenant 10.
    * Client: BP
    * Project: Block 31 - PAINTING OF PCV MANIFOLDS
    * Location: SOYO
    * Duties: Supervisor & QC ;

  • SOCOMEMIN - Supervisor

    2006 - 2010 8.
    * Client: GMRWUA ;
    * Project: Supply and fabrication of surge vessels for pump stations ;
    * Duties: Painting Inspector

    7.
    * Client: METIS ;
    * Project: Supply and fabrication of surge vessels for Tarhunah Abou Zeyyan conveyance pump station 1&2 ;
    * Duties: Painting Inspector
    6.
    * Client: VINCI ;
    * Project: Supply and fabrication of manifolds,Y-branch for Wadi Tumallah and Tie-In agricultural pipeline and 24 surge vessels ;
    * Duties: Painting Inspector
    5.
    * Client: GEIDA ;
    * Project: Supply and fabrication of 24 sand filters and 15 anthracite filters for Skikda plant ;
    * Duties: Painting Inspector

    4.
    * Client: Petrofac ;
    * Project: Supply and fabrication of CS PRESSURE VESSELS ;

  • ISET Radès (Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Radès) (Radès)

    Radès 2001 - 2013 Ts

