Sami KARZOUT

Tunisie telecom
- Head operational assurance
2008 - 2009
-Co-founder of revenue assurance at Tunisia telecom.
-establish and responsible for the enterprise-wide operational assurance process and provide it with overall tactical and operational direction.
-Training and development of staff and virtual organization.
-establish, execute and maintain operating model (structure, tools, process…)
-Leadership, guidance, coaching and controlling of corporate operational assurance projects;
-Responsible for all aspects of billing assurance, network assurance, operational quality and process quality for all revenue streams.
- Life cycle management of control.