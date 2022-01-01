Menu

Sami KARZOUT

TUNIS

Entreprises

  • Tunisie telecom - Head operational assurance

    2008 - 2009 -Co-founder of revenue assurance at Tunisia telecom.
    -establish and responsible for the enterprise-wide operational assurance process and provide it with overall tactical and operational direction.
    -Training and development of staff and virtual organization.
    -establish, execute and maintain operating model (structure, tools, process…)
    -Leadership, guidance, coaching and controlling of corporate operational assurance projects;
    -Responsible for all aspects of billing assurance, network assurance, operational quality and process quality for all revenue streams.
    - Life cycle management of control.

Formations

  • ENSI (Manouba)

    Manouba 1999 - 2002 informatique

