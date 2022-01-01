Menu

Sami BEL HADJ

TUNIS

En résumé

"The possession of facts is knowledge, the use of them is wisdom." – Thomas Jefferson.

I'm a Technical Manager with more than 15 years’ experience designing, developing and supporting software systems. Creative and dynamic Engineer with proven expertise in effectively leading technical teams.
My professional strengths include extensive database technology expertise, team leadership and management, strong oral and written communication skills, and ability to achieve corporate objectives in challenging work environments.

I think innovation is the key to any business success.
As FIS Byrsa Innovation Lab co-founder and Technical Manager, I had the opportunity to promote, manage and foster innovation corporate-wide.

I also have a master degree on Protecting and Organizing Enterpise Information Systems (OPSIE). Also, an extended experience on promoting the use of Opensource software as the Founder of one of the first Tunisian Open Source Community (CULLT).

Mes compétences :
Korn Shell
Machine Learning
DevOps
Agile Development
Deep Learning
UNIX
Blockchain
Big Data
SQL
PL/SQL
Oracle Database

Entreprises

  • New Access - Technical & Delivery Team Manager

    2017 - maintenant The New Access group is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the private banking and wealth management industries.
    New Access Banking Software acquired the Ambit Private Banking Business from FIS, my previous employer.

    Leading different technical teams responsible for supporting development activity and maintaining smooth delivery operations of our core product.

    Teams include :
    - Technical Quality Team
    - Database Administration Team
    - Reporting Team
    - Branch 250 Team

  • FIS - Technical Teams Manager

    2016 - 2017 Leading different technical teams responsible for supporting development activity and maintaining smooth delivery operations of our core product.

    Teams include :
    - Technical Quality Team
    - Database Administration Team
    - Reporting Team
    - AWM (Apsys Workspace Manager) Team

  • FIS (Ambit Private Banking) - Database Administration Team Manager

    2014 - 2016 Head of the Database Administration team, responsible for :
    • Database Access Layer of the Apsys private banking application.
    • Coaching the database team members.
    • Database Modeling
    • Support for other SunGard teams and customers on database related problems.
    • Perform migration to the lastest database releases.
    • Logging SR’s (Service Request) with Oracle support.
    • Improving and Maintaining the Operation Procedures scripts (create_emptydb.sh, backupdb.sh, clonedb.sh, restoredb.sh, create_standbydb.sh, ...)
    • Improving and Maintaining internal technical tools.

  • FIS - FIS ByrsaLab Co-founder &Technical Manager

    2014 - 2017 ByrsaLab is a Lab that promotes , foster and manage innovation and it do so by applying the following framework that tries to answer 5 questions:

    “Why innovate?”
    By exploring the strategic nature of innovation.
    The Lab projects are aligned with the organization’s and overall market strategy

    “What to innovate?”
    By creating an innovation portfolio composed of many innovation options for a wide range of
    possible futures (technology + Business Models)

    “How to innovate?”
    The ByrsaLab innovation process starts with strategy (why?) followed by designing an ideal innovation portfolio (what?) and then only then we can start the ideation phase.

    “Who innovates?”
    Three distinct roles that contribute to ByrsaLab :

    Innovation Leaders : who set policy, expectations, goals, and the tone for the innovation
    Culture. Ex : top-level Management
    Innovation Geniuses : who come up with great ideas. Ex : employees, students
    Innovation Champions : who organize the pursuit of innovation and support those who
    develop great ideas and turn them into business value. Ex : ByrsaChampions

    “Where to innovate?”
    Tools and infrastructure that support the innovation process and the innovating people.
    In ByrsaLab we use state of the art open source tools and platforms.

    “When to innovate?”
    Simply NOW!!!!!


    Keywords : Blockchain, DataScience, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Boxera

  • SUNGARD - Senior ORACLE DBA - Project Manager

    Lognes 2009 - 2014 Head of the Database Administration team, responsible for :
    • Database Access Layer of the Apsys private banking application.
    • Coaching the database team members.
    • Database Modeling
    • Support for other SunGard teams and customers on database related problems.
    • Perform migration to the lastest database releases.
    • Logging SR’s (Service Request) with Oracle support.
    • Improving and Maintaining the Operation Procedures scripts (create_emptydb.sh, backupdb.sh, clonedb.sh, restoredb.sh, create_standbydb.sh, ...)
    • Improving and Maintaining internal technical tools.

  • The Club of Free Software Users in Tunisia (CULLT) - Free and Open Source community Founder

    2003 - 2009 The continued promotion of Free Software is our daily and our primary concern. We believe that today the use of Free Software is the only guarantee that the computer will not threaten our individual liberties nor the most elementary rights to respect our private life.

  • Centre National de l'Informatique - Ingénieur système / DBA Oracle

    2002 - 2009 Maintain 99.99% availability for all Hosting products and infrastructure.
    Interface with other central organizations to improve and implement process, procedures and automation.
    Pro-active and reactive performance analysis, monitoring, troubleshooting and resolution of issues.
    Regular database capacity planning related to database growth and system utilization, trend analysis and predicting future database resource requirements.
    Working closely with other team leads and their technical teams to ensure delivery of database services within the performance targets set.
    Defining and implementing consistent standards across systems.
    Defining database configuration standards related to performance and sizing for both transactional and data warehouse databases.
    Mentoring and knowledge transfer to other DBAs


    Administrator of Application Servers (Apache,Tomcat,Oracle Application Server)
    System Administrator of Linux (expert), Aix (medium), Windows (medium) Servers.
    Tuning and optimizing SQL and PL/SQL codes.
    Modeling and designing of IT projects (UML and Rational Unified Process).
    Oracle forms and reports developer (5, 6i, 9i and 10g).
    Migration and deployment of applications developed by Oracle Developer 2000 to Oracle Application Server 10g.

Formations

  • Université Lumière Lyon

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Mastère OPSIE

    Master the techniques of securing applications, data (cryptography...) and infrastructures.
    To know how to design, model and organize information systems.
    To know the principles of the legal protection of computer systems.
    Master IT and security audit techniques.
    Knowing how to assess and manage risks.
    Implement the disaster recovery plan (rescue plan).
    Master the quality standards of an informati

  • ENSI - Ecole Nationale Des Sciences De L'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - 2002 Ingénieur

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Tunis (IPEIT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 1997 - 1999 National Competition for access to engineering schools.

Réseau