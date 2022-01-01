Sami BEL HADJ

"The possession of facts is knowledge, the use of them is wisdom." – Thomas Jefferson.



I'm a Technical Manager with more than 15 years’ experience designing, developing and supporting software systems. Creative and dynamic Engineer with proven expertise in effectively leading technical teams.

My professional strengths include extensive database technology expertise, team leadership and management, strong oral and written communication skills, and ability to achieve corporate objectives in challenging work environments.



I think innovation is the key to any business success.

As FIS Byrsa Innovation Lab co-founder and Technical Manager, I had the opportunity to promote, manage and foster innovation corporate-wide.



I also have a master degree on Protecting and Organizing Enterpise Information Systems (OPSIE). Also, an extended experience on promoting the use of Opensource software as the Founder of one of the first Tunisian Open Source Community (CULLT).



Mes compétences :

Korn Shell

Machine Learning

DevOps

Agile Development

Deep Learning

UNIX

Blockchain

Big Data

SQL

PL/SQL

Oracle Database