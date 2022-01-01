Menu

Sami MEGDOUD

Paris

En résumé

Training Civil Engineering since 2007, I am keenly interested in Ad whose line of business fits perfectly with my interests and my area of ​​expertise. Indeed, the construction and operation are areas in which I have gained experience in my professional and academic curriculum.

So naturally I just offer my candidature for the post of Draughtsman ,Dynamic, precise and versatile, I assure you of my motivation and my deep desire to work with your business and help build large projects with you.

My previous work experience, varied and rewarding, I hope you will confer the certainty of my adaptability to all situations. Available, I am ready to invest myself fully in the responsibilities that will be assigned to me.

Thank you very much for your attention to this request. For a glimpse of my work, I invite you to read my resume and am available for an interview.


Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Logiciel ADFER 5 -8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
PowerPoint
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Technip - CONCRETE ENGINEER -DESSINATEUR PROJETEUR-

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Missions ;
    Proposition des solutions sur chantier des clashs entre pipe existants, chemins de câbles, ex...,et la fondation "pipe rack"

    - Etablissement de plans coffrage
    - Etablissement de plans ferraillage
    -- Etablissement de plans topo
    - Etablissement de plans détail
    --Suivi & coordination sur chantier

  • Coyne et Bellier(TRACTEBEL) - Dessinateur projeteur en génie civil chez Coyne et Bellier(TRACTEBEL)

    2009 - 2015 Bureau d’étude d'ingénierie: COYNE ET BELLIER El Djazaïr
    Chargé de la conception des plans d'exécution en béton armé « Coffrage, ferraillage, implantation - Topographique, métrer »
    -VIADUC MONACO France -
    Réalisation des plans d’exécution coffrage et ferraillage des :
    • Culée
    • Tablier
    • Arcs
    • Muret de la jardinières
    • Nervures

    3 BARRAGES •
    En enrochement avec noyau d'argile:
    Barrages Draa diss et Mahouane
    En B.C.R voûte:
    Barrage Tabellout « Jijel »

  • Coyne et Bellier(TRACTEBEL) - Draftsman

    2009 - 2015 Office engineering study: COYNE AND BELLIER
    El Djazaïr ( French company)

    Responsible for the design of reinforced concrete
    implementation plans «formwork, reinforcement, location -
    Topographic, Quantity »
    Projects executed :

    Achieving implementation plans formwork and
    VIADUC reinforcement of :
    * abutment
    MONACO * The bridge deck
    * Arcs
    « France » * concrete barrier
    * Ribs

    Dams :
    Rock-fill with * Draa diss

    clay core * Mahouane
    « Sétif »

    in B.C.R Vault Dam Tabellout
    DAMES « Jijel »

    « ALGERIA » * Access Gallery
    * Road downstream and upstream access to the dam ;
    * Bowl waterproof carpet ;
    * Dewatering Gallery ;
    * Control building "Formwork - Reinforcement" ;
    * Auscultation
    * Quantity Survey and Excavation of dam
    Temporary diversion galleries 1 et 2 + portals
    * Treatment and support.

    Tunnels :Béni amrane Boumerdes

  • Razel-Bec - Chef d'équipe & chargé de la Préparation

    Saclay 2007 - 2008 l'exécution des plans en structure (acier et béton)
    Barrage KOUDIAT ACERDOUN Wilaya de Bouira
    Société RAZEL-BEC

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Travaux Publics (ENSTP) (Alger)

    Alger 2008 - 2009 Ingénieur d’application bâtiment et Travaux Publics

  • ITTBP KOUBA (Alger)

    Alger 2004 - 2007 Technicien Supérieur en Bâtiment et Travaux Publics,

Réseau