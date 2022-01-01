Sami MEGDOUD

Training Civil Engineering since 2007, I am keenly interested in Ad whose line of business fits perfectly with my interests and my area of ​​expertise. Indeed, the construction and operation are areas in which I have gained experience in my professional and academic curriculum.



So naturally I just offer my candidature for the post of Draughtsman ,Dynamic, precise and versatile, I assure you of my motivation and my deep desire to work with your business and help build large projects with you.



My previous work experience, varied and rewarding, I hope you will confer the certainty of my adaptability to all situations. Available, I am ready to invest myself fully in the responsibilities that will be assigned to me.



Thank you very much for your attention to this request. For a glimpse of my work, I invite you to read my resume and am available for an interview.





Mes compétences :

AutoCAD

Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Logiciel ADFER 5 -8

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

PowerPoint

Adobe Photoshop

Microsoft Office