Samia REZGOUN

Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou

En résumé

Licenciée en sciences économiques MBF (monnaie banque et finance) et ayant un MBA en Management Financière
Je suis très intéressé à trouver une position pour mettre en pratique mes compétences.
Engagée envers le développement professionnel avec une forte motivation.
Une employée simple, assurée, sympathique, travailleuse et dynamique
Flexible dans des situations de haute pression.
Compétences de planification, d'organisation et de communication avec esprit de travail en groupe et d’initiative.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Internet
Driving licence
Microsoft Office
Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Dynamisme
Gestion administrative
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Juridique Droit du travail
Paie
organization

Entreprises

  • Thyssenkrupp - Assistante de direction

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2017 - 2018 • Différentes correspondances du projet.
    • Rédaction de PV de différentes réunions.
    • Etablissement de bon de commande et suivi des achats locaux (consommables)
    • Traduction (français-anglais / anglais-français).
    • Gestion et organisation du programme de mouvements des expatries in and out

  • NADPHARMADIC - Assistante FINANCE & COMMERCIALE

    2013 - 2013 * Gestion d'effets de paiements fournis et reçus - suivie des états de dépenses et de
    revenues
    * relation avec les banques et administrations publiques - Travail sur logiciel (CAMPIERE)
    - salaires ;
    * Gestion de Vente (factures proforma facture de vente) suivi des états de vente de stock
    et de créances recouvrement

  • Eclipse Car - Assistante administrative

    2010 - 2011 Relations avec la clientèle, relations avec les administrations publics comptabilité ; facturation les Achats et secrétariat

  • Université Mentouri De Constantine - ENSEIGNANTE

    2006 - 2009 Enseigner différents modules d'économie (mathématiques financière comptabilité statistique et probabilité)

Formations

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Master of Business Administration GRH

    * MBA-ESG EN GESTION DES RESSOURCES HUMAINES ( GRH )

  • Genus (Constantine)

    Constantine 2006 - 2007 secrétariat et bureautique

    * Word, Excel, power point, internent ET intranet, Français, Anglais

  • Université Mentouri De Constantine (Constantine)

    Constantine 2002 - 2006 licence en sciences économiques ( monnaie banque et finance )

  • Lycée Malek Haddad (Constantine)

    Constantine 1998 - 2001 baccalauréat scientifique

    * Baccalauréat scientifique mention BIEN (14.26)

