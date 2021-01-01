Samia REZGOUN

Licenciée en sciences économiques MBF (monnaie banque et finance) et ayant un MBA en Management Financière

Je suis très intéressé à trouver une position pour mettre en pratique mes compétences.

Engagée envers le développement professionnel avec une forte motivation.

Une employée simple, assurée, sympathique, travailleuse et dynamique

Flexible dans des situations de haute pression.

Compétences de planification, d'organisation et de communication avec esprit de travail en groupe et d’initiative.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Internet

Driving licence

Microsoft Office

Management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Dynamisme

Gestion administrative

Recrutement

Ressources humaines

Juridique Droit du travail

Paie

organization