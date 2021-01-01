Samia REZGOUN

Licenciée en sciences économiques MBF (monnaie banque et finance) et ayant un MBA en Management Financière
Je suis très intéressé à trouver une position pour mettre en pratique mes compétences.
Engagée envers le développement professionnel avec une forte motivation.
Une employée simple, assurée, sympathique, travailleuse et dynamique
Flexible dans des situations de haute pression.
Compétences de planification, d'organisation et de communication avec esprit de travail en groupe et d’initiative.
Bachelor of Economics MBF (Banking and Finance) and MBA in Financial Management
I am very interested in finding a position to practice my skills.
Committed to professional development with a strong motivation.
A simple, confident, friendly, hardworking and dynamic employee
Flexible in high pressure situations.
Planning, organization and communication skills with a spirit of group work and initiative
Mes compétences :
Communication
Internet
Driving licence
Microsoft Office
Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Dynamisme
Gestion administrative
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Juridique Droit du travail
Paie
organization