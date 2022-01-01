Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Samia SABEG
Samia SABEG
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
evaluation interne et externe
Entreprises
Ccas Arles
- Chef de service
2013 - maintenant
Management
Projet partenarial
Aniamtion du comité technique
Udaf 13
- Chef de service
2010 - maintenant
Management équipe de 7 personnes
GPEC
Groupe de travail norme qualité
Actéchange
- Évaluatrice
2009 - 2010
Formations
Collège Coopératif Provence
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2009
Caferuis
Réseau
Agathe LOPEZ
Anthony DELERIS
Chérifa AROUS
Christophe BARRY
Clémentine BIENFAIT
Kamel MOKRANE
Michel BONNEFOY
Najoua AL WARDI