Samia TLILI

Zala
- Senior software developer engineer Java/android
2012 - maintenant
Animapp
- Developer engineer android
2011 - 2012AnimApp Multinational specialized in developing mobile applications
android / ios
functions:
-Translate needs and customer requirements
-Design and Implementation of the solution
-Unit Tests
Groupe Nbe Algerie
- Software Engineer
2010 - 2011Development of components in the Saas ERP (NAVIG) with J2EE technology using the GWT Framework
Tasks:
- Translate the needs and requirements of the customer
- Participate in requirements definition
- Drafting of technical and functional specifications
- Design and Implementation of the solution - Unit Testing