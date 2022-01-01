Retail
Samina BHATTI
Samina BHATTI
Cavaillon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Infolog
Management
Entreprises
ID Logistics
- Chef d'équipe préparation
Cavaillon
2012 - maintenant
Norbert Dentressangle
- Chef d'équipe
SAINT-VALLIER
2012 - 2012
Norbert Dentressangle
- Exploitant affréteur
SAINT-VALLIER
2009 - 2011
Plan de chargement
Plan de transport
Exploitation de 4 camions en propre
Affrètement pour livraison de 36 magasins brico dépôt
Formations
IUT De Troyes
Troyes
2011 - 2012
GOL
Promotrans
Ingre
2009 - 2011
BTS Transport
transport
Lycée Jean Zay
Orleans
2004 - 2007
Baccalauréat Comptabilité
