Samir AGGOUNE

Oracle
- Applications Sales Representative, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution and Oil&Gas
Colombes2011 - 2013
Hewlett Packard
- Entreprise Business Sales Manager & Managing Director (Acting)
COURTABOEUF2009 - 2010Driving business and accountable for the whole EB Sales (ESSN, TS, SS, ES) in Algeria for both RTM : HP led & Partner led.
Hewlett Packard
- ESSN Sales Manager
COURTABOEUF2009 - 2011Driving the ESSN & TS business in the following telco accounts:
- Orascom Telecom Algerie
- Wataniya Telecom Algerie
- Algerie Telecom Group including its subsidiaries (AT, AT Mobile, AT Djaweb Services, AT Telecommunications Spaciales).
Hewlett Packard
- CME Entreprise Account Manager
COURTABOEUF2007 - 2009Entreprise Account Manager in the Communication, Media & Entertainment (CME) Vertical. Responsible on driving the business in the major Telecom Corporate Accounts in Algeria.
Some tasks:
o Acts as primary point-of-contact for these corporate accounts
o Establish account plan and strategy development
o Create and develop on-going business
o …
Hewlett Packard
- OpenCall Sales Manager - French Speaking Africa
COURTABOEUF2006 - 2007Manage the OpenCall products portfolio for my region: North Africa, North West and Central Africa (NWCA) and Dom Tom ; and work independently providing enhanced product knowledge to resolve basic and complex issues.
Proactively seeks and/or recognizes opportunities within the accounts enabling increased revenue and profit opportunities
AAcom Algérie
- Sales Manager
2002 - 2006o Assist the General Manager in the operational & administrative tasks related to the Office in Algeria.
o Establishing and implementing the sales strategy
o Manage the sales & presales team
o Main Partners manager: Business Objects, Borland, Cisco, F-Secure, Oracle
o Market prospection
o Customer relationship
o Bid management & Proposal preparation
o Contract negotiation & closing
Huawei Technologies
- Head of Transmission Product Sales Department
Boulogne Billancourt2001 - 2002o Manager & Supervise a team of sales & presales
o Supervise the bidding process and preparation for turnkey projects
o Involved in solution design
o Main customers relationship management
o Responsible for outsourcing regarding turnkey solutions
Huawei Technologies
- Transmission Engineer
Boulogne Billancourt2000 - 2001o Taking part in many solution design related to SDH/DWDM projects within africa (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Togo, Ghana, ...)
o Working as a presales engineer to ensure product awareness within many prospects in Algeria
o Customer facing and relationship management for most important customers in Algeria.
Formations
INELEC (Institut National D’électricité Et D’électronique) (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes1994 - 1999Ingenieur d'etat en genie electique