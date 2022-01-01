Menu

Samir AGGOUNE

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Account management
Management des ventes
Bid management
Value Selling

Entreprises

  • Halliburton - Landmark Software & Services Account Manager, Algeria

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Oracle - Applications Sales Representative, ERP products

    Colombes 2013 - 2013

  • Oracle - Applications Sales Representative, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution and Oil&Gas

    Colombes 2011 - 2013

  • Hewlett Packard - Entreprise Business Sales Manager & Managing Director (Acting)

    COURTABOEUF 2009 - 2010 Driving business and accountable for the whole EB Sales (ESSN, TS, SS, ES) in Algeria for both RTM : HP led & Partner led.

  • Hewlett Packard - ESSN Sales Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2009 - 2011 Driving the ESSN & TS business in the following telco accounts:
    - Orascom Telecom Algerie
    - Wataniya Telecom Algerie
    - Algerie Telecom Group including its subsidiaries (AT, AT Mobile, AT Djaweb Services, AT Telecommunications Spaciales).

  • Hewlett Packard - CME Entreprise Account Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2007 - 2009 Entreprise Account Manager in the Communication, Media & Entertainment (CME) Vertical. Responsible on driving the business in the major Telecom Corporate Accounts in Algeria.
    Some tasks:
    o Acts as primary point-of-contact for these corporate accounts
    o Establish account plan and strategy development
    o Create and develop on-going business
    o …

  • Hewlett Packard - OpenCall Sales Manager - French Speaking Africa

    COURTABOEUF 2006 - 2007 Manage the OpenCall products portfolio for my region: North Africa, North West and Central Africa (NWCA) and Dom Tom ; and work independently providing enhanced product knowledge to resolve basic and complex issues.
    Proactively seeks and/or recognizes opportunities within the accounts enabling increased revenue and profit opportunities

  • AAcom Algérie - Sales Manager

    2002 - 2006 o Assist the General Manager in the operational & administrative tasks related to the Office in Algeria.
    o Establishing and implementing the sales strategy
    o Manage the sales & presales team
    o Main Partners manager: Business Objects, Borland, Cisco, F-Secure, Oracle
    o Market prospection
    o Customer relationship
    o Bid management & Proposal preparation
    o Contract negotiation & closing

  • Huawei Technologies - Head of Transmission Product Sales Department

    Boulogne Billancourt 2001 - 2002 o Manager & Supervise a team of sales & presales
    o Supervise the bidding process and preparation for turnkey projects
    o Involved in solution design
    o Main customers relationship management
    o Responsible for outsourcing regarding turnkey solutions

  • Huawei Technologies - Transmission Engineer

    Boulogne Billancourt 2000 - 2001 o Taking part in many solution design related to SDH/DWDM projects within africa (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Togo, Ghana, ...)
    o Working as a presales engineer to ensure product awareness within many prospects in Algeria
    o Customer facing and relationship management for most important customers in Algeria.

Formations

  • INELEC (Institut National D’électricité Et D’électronique) (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1994 - 1999 Ingenieur d'etat en genie electique

Réseau