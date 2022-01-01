Samir AMIJEE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vienne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Within the near future, I plan to develop my functional skills (budgeting, planning and forecasting...), commercial skills (sales, accounting...) and also my management skills (managing larger teams, contributing to the business development).
Spécialisations :
High capacity for communication and dialogue,
Managerial capacity,
High orientation to results and business,
Negotiation and report writing.
Knowledge of advanced manufacturing systems,
Analytical mind,
Experience in project management evaluation and reporting, Influencing skills.
Team-working, programming methodology,
Ability to work under pressure,
Mobility.
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Gestion de projet
selling skills
Project Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Mechanical Engineering
Conduct regular top management
Aeroplanes
Aerodynamics
Management