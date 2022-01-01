Menu

Samir AMIJEE

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Within the near future, I plan to develop my functional skills (budgeting, planning and forecasting...), commercial skills (sales, accounting...) and also my management skills (managing larger teams, contributing to the business development).

Spécialisations :
High capacity for communication and dialogue,
Managerial capacity,
High orientation to results and business,
Negotiation and report writing.
Knowledge of advanced manufacturing systems,
Analytical mind,
Experience in project management evaluation and reporting, Influencing skills.
Team-working, programming methodology,
Ability to work under pressure,
Mobility.

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Gestion de projet
selling skills
Project Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Mechanical Engineering
Conduct regular top management
Aeroplanes
Aerodynamics
Management

Entreprises

  • Siemens - Aerospace and Trains Sales Manager

    Saint-Denis 2012 - maintenant Prepare and implement action plans for effective search of sales leads, prospects and new
    market penetration.
    Demonstrate selling skills and product knowledge on Trains and Aerospace domains.
    Communicate and explain targets setting process to Business Units/ Entities.

    Skills developed: High capacity for communication, Orientation to results and business, Autonomy.

  • Arianespace - CUSTOMER-PROJECT MANAGER

    Evry-Courcouronnes 2007 - 2012 * Synthesize high level customer needs and strategies. ;
    * Define customer requirements to industry suppliers. ;
    * Provide decision support system that will help to better manage and move funds around the
    portfolio to meet Plan / maximize returns and benefits.

    Skills developed: Experience in Project Management evaluation and reporting, Team-working.

  • Arianespace - Chef de Projet

    Evry-Courcouronnes 2007 - 2012 Synthesize high level customer needs and strategies.
    Define customer requirements to industry suppliers.
    Provide decision support system that will help to better manage and move funds around the
    portfolio to meet Plan / maximize returns and benefits.

    Skills developed: Experience in Project Management evaluation and reporting, Team-working.

  • Arianespace - Configuration Managment

    Evry-Courcouronnes 2006 - 2007 Conduct regular top management reviews.
    Support the preparation of technical and financial evaluation of industrial offers.
    Change the product definition when it may benefit to performance, cost and quality.
    Skills developed: Knowledge of advanced manufacturing systems, Global view of the Aerospace area.

  • Arianespace - Space software implementation

    Evry-Courcouronnes 2005 - 2005 * Development of a database application for the main mechanical tools in the Guyana space base.
    Skills developed: Team-working, programming methodology.

  • Evektor - Aerodynamics Engineer

    2004 - 2004 Study of the wing of the EV-55 (9-12 seats bi-prop airplane). Determination of the aerodynamic
    characteristics (lift distribution, drag components) by using the Prandlt-Glauert method.
    Skills developed: Adaptation to a new environment and technical area, definition of working method.

Formations

  • Concordia University

    Montréal 2004 - 2005 Bsc.

    Aerospace Engineering

  • CESTI Supmeca

    Saint Ouen 2002 - 2005 Ingénieur

    Supméca (formerly CESTI, France) a selective Engineering State
    School in Mechanical Engineering.

  • Lycée Raspail

    Paris 1999 - 2002 Classes préparatoires

    competitive examination to State Engineering Schools (``Grandes Ecoles)''.

