Samir AOUCHICHE

TSGI -Aliaga Izmir Turkey.
- Instrumentation commissioning supervisor/engineer - Aliaga- Izmir – Turkey
2018 - 2019
• Instruments calibration and test (Pressure, temperature, vibration, level & interface, flow).
• Valves calibration and test (on/off and control valves)
• Commissioning and Maintenance of backwash filters, heater dumpers
• Modification of the logic
• Troubleshooting
TechnipFMC (South Tambey LNG) - Russia
- Control system Engineer, Fire and Gas
2018 - 2018
Project: YAMAL LNG project / South Tambey LNG, Sabetta, Russia.
• Functional test with client of the train 2 and train 3 using YOKOGAWA system.
• Preparation and implementation of the logic modification.
• Operation test with client (OTP).
• Troubleshooting.
AIMS (SAFCO) - Egypt
- Fire and gas services Engineer
2017 - 2018
Project:Zohr onshore development Project, Port Said, Egypt.
• SAFCO site representative.
• Following the Fire and gas commissioning of 19 buildings, 17 shelters, 4 EDGs, 04 turbines and the field devices.
• Commissioning of fire and gas control panels, FACP (Simplex – SAFCO).
• Modification of the logic as required by the client.
• Troubleshooting.
Petrofac UAE LLC
- Electrical, Instrumentation & control Electrical superintendent (COMMISSIONING & CONTRUCTION)
2016 - 2017
Project: Pipe line Reggane Adrar, Algeria
• Commissioning of wellheads control panels (instruments, hydraulic valves).
• Commissioning of wellheads valves (SCSSV, UMV, WV & XV)- CAMERON.
• Commissioning of cathodic protection.
• Test of the logic wellhead with the client and ARH authorities.
• Startup of wellheads.
• Coordinate with other discipline.
• Ensure that all safety rules are respected (safety meeting, TBT, reports).
• Follow the material procurement.
• Instrumentation and Electrical task scheduling (E&I)
• Fire and gas devices installation
• Coordination and Supervision of construction activities.
• Installation and commissioning of solar systems.
• Loop check and commissioning of wellheads control panel (PROSERV).
• Following of ITRs.
Technip
- Responsible of technical coordination
Paris
2016 - 2016
• Coordination of all disciplines (Instrumentation, electrical, HVAC, F&G detection, telecom, anti-intrusion, VRD, civil engineering)
• Preparation of technical offer
• Technical evaluation
• Verification of documents received from subcontractors
• Preparation of new documents (layouts, procedures, functional analysis, synoptic, ITP, ITR…)
• Assistance in the FATs
• Meeting with subcontractors, client and all disciplines specialists
Petrofac UAE LLC
- Instrumentation & control and Electrical superintendent and database conception
2014 - 2016
Project: CPF (Central Processing Facility) IN AMENAS GAS – TIGENTOURINE - ILLIZI, ALGERIA
• Coordination and Supervision of construction activities (Electrical & Instrumentation installation) made by contractor (done as per drawings, procedures, project specifications.. ).
• Conception of database “access” to follow all instrumentation activities (4 000 devices) and to made reports, progress, status resume…
• Preparation of Instrumentation work pack, Electrical work pack, test procedures (E&I)
• Preparation and approval of QCP.
• Approval of method statement.
• Coordinate with other discipline.
• Ensure that all safety rules are respected (safety meeting, TBT, reports).
• Follow the material procurement.
• Instrumentation and Electrical task scheduling (E&I)
• Instruments calibration & adjustment of valves: pressure, temperature, level, flow (PSV-PCV-PV-LV-PDV-PRV…).
• Positioner configuration & calibration (SVI-II+AP).
• Contribute to evaluation of engineering, procurement, construction, installation.
• Participate in project meetings as required (Construction, Quality, PTW, weekly, safety etc).
• Loop testing
• Preparation of commissioning phase.
Saipem
- 2012 - commissioning instrumentation team leader
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2012 - 2014
Project : GNL 3Z (Gas natural liquified) Arzew – Oran-Algeria
Commissioning of air compressor 3 stages (CAMERON).
Commissioning of nitrogen vaporization skid.
DCS Loop check.
Commissioning and functional test of fire water pump (gasoil, electrical).
Commissioning of potable water system.
Commissioning of buildings Fire and Gas panels - 17 panels 3600 detectors (Simplex Italia - U4100):
Master of the software.
Fire detection (smoke, heat, MCP, thermo-sensitive cable).
Gas detection (HC, hydrogen, methane, propane, pentane, oxygen, and CO2.
Fire fighting (with: IG-0, NOVEC 1530, CO2, Chemical powder).
Fire fighting with automatic water deluge system
Fire fighting with automatic foam deluge
Commissioning of elevated monitor hydraulic system 'EUSEBI).
Development of commissioning and intervention procedures of fire fighting with: IG-01, NOVEC 1530, CO2, Chemical powder.
Development of commissioning and intervention procedures of automatic water deluge valve.
Development of commissioning and intervention procedures of automatic foam deluge valve.
Preparation of the logic and the modification of the simplex soft.
Commissioning of Field / process FGS panels - 6 panels 2500 detectors (Honeywell):
Fire detection (Heat, MCP, thermosensitive cable).
Gas detection (HC, hydrogen, methane, propane, pentane, oxygen, CO2.
Flame detection.
Fire fighting with automatic water and foam deluge valve.
Development of commissioning and intervention procedures of automatic deluge valve.
Commissioning of fire & gas detection and fire fighting of packages :
04 EDG, Detection and fire fighting with CO2 (Notifier RP1r).
GTG, 04 turbines generators. Detection and fire fighting with CO2.
Feed gas, MR, PR and residue compressor. Detection and fire fighting with CO2 (PROMEL FGP04).
VSCF cabinet : detection ( KENTEC Syncro-AS-1096)
Analyzers house. Detection.
Focal point for the presentation and test of the functional test with Sonatrach, also with ARH (Autorité de Régulation des Hydrocarbures Algérienne)
JGC
- 2011 - 2012 Instrumentation maintenance method engineer
2011 - 2012
Instrumentation maintenance method engineer
CPF (Central procissing Facility) Hassi Berkine-OUAREGLA, ALGERIA (Central procissing Facility) - Sonatrach Anadarco
Tasks :
Development of the maintenance and intervention procedures (work pack, work order,…).
Shutdown instrumentation task scheduling.
Supervision of instrumentation activities.
Technical evaluation of instruments and skids.
Saipem
- Construction and commissioning focal point
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
Project : GAZODUC 48’’ HASSI R’MEL – SKIKDA – EL KALA LOT 3-Algeria – Phase arrival erminal EL KALA and switching stations
Commissioning of flare skid.
Commissioning of electrical heater.
Installation and Commissioning of arrival wiper station.
Installation and Commissioning of filtration skid.
Installation and Commissioning of regulation skid.
Installation and Commissioning of metering skid.
Installation and Commissioning of gas analyzer system.
Installation and Commissioning of fire water pumps.
Installation and Commissioning of cabinets for each system involved.
Installation and Commissioning of fire and gas system.
Installation and Commissioning of CO2 extinguishing system.
Installation and Commissioning of telemetry system - cathodic protection.
Saipem
- Instrumentation commissioning focal point
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - 2010
Project : Gas turbine power station 2*271MW of Berrouaghia, Medea - Algeria, manufacturers Saipem & Siemens
Replacement and commissioning of gas separator / filtration skid of the first turbine.
Development of a procedure for replacing of filtration skids.
Switch-on and commissioning of gas skid cabinet (REPCO).
Calibration of all instruments (pressure transmitters, level, temperature, flow ...)..
Commissioning and setting of Rotork valves.
Interconnection of all signals with DCS.
Upload of the new software, SIMATIC Manager (Step7 version 5.4).
Presentation and test of the functional test with the client (SKB-Sonalgaz and Siemens O & M).
Saipem
- Commissioning instrumentation supervisor and database management
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2009
Project : Gas turbine power station 2*271MW of Berrouaghia, Medea - Algeria, manufacturers Saipem & Siemens
Commissioning of fire protection system (fire detection, gas, heat, smoke, fire extinguishing CO2, deluge system), manufacturer SES ASA & MINI-MAX, presentation of the system to the client (SONELGAZ).
SES ASA PROTECTION central – 2400 model, fire and gas protection- fire fighting of all turbine plant.
MINIMAX central – fire alarm control panel MZ 4100 GAB 24, protection of emergency diesel generators (EDG – manufacturer FRERK).
Development of operator manual and procedures for performance testing of fire protection system.
F&G Functional test and logic verification with the client (SONELGAZ).
Commissioning of automatic opening / closing of a sliding gate with two engines and two automatic rising barriers, manufacturer DITEC
Development of automation sliding gate commissioning procedure.
Development of sliding gate wiring diagram.
Completion of all the operating tests of sliding gate automation with the client (SONELGAZ)
Pre-commissioning and commissioning of anti-intrusion system, Micro-sesame plant (Gates hyper-frequencies, infrared barriers, cables Intrepid - vibration, Doppler,) and maintenance tracking, manufacturer SNEF
Pre-Commissioning and commissioning of monitoring System (Fixed Camera, Dome Camera, Atex Camera) and maintenance tracking, manufacturer SNEF.
Maintenance of the pressurization system of busbar, manufacturer Simelectro SAS.
Commissioning and maintenance of Skid gas system (filtration, regulation, heaters, metering), supplier GASTECH.
Installation and commissioning of the clock synchronization system by GPS (01 GPS antenna, a master clock "MIC GPS," 07 Clocks "Cristalys 5s" 01 clock "Cristalys date."
Maintenance of water treatment system, supplier DOSHION.
Pre-commissioning and commissioning test (loops check, insulation, continuity, dielectric, inter locking, current-voltage injection ...).
Calibration of measuring and control instruments.
Management of the database "ACCESS" and punchlist.