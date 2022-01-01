Samir AOUCHICHE

AOUCHICHE SAMIR

TIZI OUZOU ALGERIE.

aouchichesam@hotmail.com

aouchiche.samir.engineer@gmail.com

Tel : 00213-551-924-413

Resume 13 years in oil and gas/Power plant activities.

Saipem (TSGI): Star refinery project, Izmir Turkey.

TechnipFMC: YAMAL LNG project / South Tambey LNG, Sabetta, far north, Russia

SAFCO (AIMS): Zohr onshore development Project, Port Said, Egypt.

CPF (In Amenas, Illizi ALGERIA & Adrrar reggane)

GAS NATURAL LIQUIFIED - (GNL3Z PROJECT, ALGERIA)

PIPELINE - (GK3 PROJECT, ALGERIA & Reggane Adrar, Algeria)

PROCESSING UNIT GROSS - (UTBS PROJECT, ALGERIA)

POWER PLANT - (BRG PROJECT, ALGERIA)

SKID GAS-NITROGEN SKID

WELLHEQDS CONTROL PANELS

WATER TREATMENT SKID

AIR COMPRESSOR SKID

FIRE AND GAS SYSTEM

FIRE FIGHTING SYSTEM BY CO2, IG01(Argon), NOVC1230, Chemical powder & WATER/FOAM DELUGE SYSTEM, HYDRAULIC SYSTEM - ELEVATED MONITORS.

ANTI-INTRUSION

GPS

CATHODIC PROTECTION



Short Summary

I am very adaptable to changing work schedules and have a proven ability to quickly train on different facilities. In addition, I have excellent planning and organizational skills as well as excellent rapport within the managements and co-workers.



Implicated in:

Plant shut down management, preparation and planning of the instrumentation shutdown activities and work orders as per the schedule. Planning & scheduling Preventive maintenance.

Loop testing, Calibration & troubleshooting.

Commissioning, , Instrumentation Startup Operations support.

Review and comments all the commissioning documents, including Operational Test procedures prepared by the Contractor’

Participate to the implementation of the commissioning Database.

Follow-up the preparation of pre-commissioning/commissioning dossiers;

Provide input to the planning of Instrumentation Commissioning execution

Responsible to ensure that adequate care and maintenance/preservation procedures of equipment issued by vendors are being carried out during the different steps of the project.

Delivery and update of Instrumentation documentation, Engineering & Control systems, Spare parts. Fire & gas system testing, DCS and ESD logic testing,

Control that the instrument and associated piping/cables are installed, tagged, segregated as per the Project requirements,

Participate to the meetings with the vendors,

Be proactive to highlight any issue to the Project Management,

Witness pre-com activities performed by contractor and ensure that, for his discipline, each subsystem dossier has reached the “ready for Commissioning” and “Achievement Of Commissioning” status with associated punch list.

Review the operational tests preparation done by Contractor for each equipment.

Assist Project Management to ensure compliance with Company and Project Safety Objectives.

Ensure and promote the use of the Company safety and environment rules (in particular Company’s Golden Rules) and specifications throughout the works.



Mes compétences :

DCS

Siemens Step7/WinCC

GPS

Heating

Compressor

Traitement des eaux

Nitrogen Skid

Gas detection

Fire detection

Extinction par Argon_CO2_NOVEC1230

Water deluge valve

GAS AND OIL Skid

Fire water pumps sequence, diesel, electric

Base de données access

Base de données

Microsoft Access

Cathoodic protection

Wellhead control panels