Samir CHELGHOUM

-
Alstom Transport
- Deputy Testing and Commissioning Manager
2019 - maintenant
- Produces test plans and supervise all the interface procedure;
- Coordinate the necessary means for the realization of the systems and interface tests;
- Organise the “readiness reviews” of the participating units & follow-up the corrective actions mandatory before the systems or interface tests start;
- Create and manage action plans corresponding to malfunctioning of the system;
- Manages the software and hardware configuration during the successive tests phases (off-shore test track, site…)
- Support with his team the T&C Manager;
- Provide monthly report on the activities under responsibility.
-
Alstom Transport
- System Testing and Commissioning Engineer
2018 - 2019
System Testing and Commissioning Engineer - Lusail Light Railway Transit System Project (LRT). Doha, Qatar
Roles and responsibilities
- Supports and apply for the test program according to the Consortium schedule
- Writing the system test validation plan and system test procedure at system level;
- Performing the system tests (with the support of the subsystems);
- Following-up the progress of the test and commissioning activities and the resolution of the anomalies raised during the tests.
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Interface Engineering Manager
2014 - 2017
Consortium Interface Manager - Project: Constantine tram extension (2016)
• Interface Manager - Project: Setif tram, Line 1 (2014/2015)
- Setting and implementing the Interface Management Plan.
- Defining and updating lists of interfaces, development of interface documents and critical review
- Technical resolution for issues related to Interface Management
- Coordination and monitoring of interfaces resolution by the Civil work and System entities.
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Testing and Commissioning Manager
2012 - 2014
Testing and Commissioning Manager – Project : Algiers Tram, Phase 3 (2013)
- Management of serial testing, validation and commissioning.
- Creation of the contractual documents for testing and commissioning
- Coordination with third party entities (Operations and Maintenance)
- Monitor system tests in alignment with the project QCD commitments for the Testing and commissioning,
- Manage the work package in compliance with project milestones.
- Joint development of test requirements with the engineering and purchasing teams.
• Testing & Commissioning Engineer – Project: Constantine tram, line 1 (2012)
- Setting system testing procedures and verification of subsystems procedures;
- Managing tests for the line and the depot, and the field during the testing phase.
- Contribution to the management of configuration and abnormalities.
-
Thales
- Rail Signaling Testing & Commissioning Manager
Courbevoie
2009 - 2012
• Northern Bypass project, Section 3: Chlef-Khemis (4 PIPC V2 posts)
- Preparation of the execution design
• AinTouta-M'Sila Project (8 PIPC V1 signaling boxes + centralized control)
- Supervision of the electrical works.
- Audit and technical verification of the posts / stations
- Coaching operating for PCC simulator.
- Contribution to the preparation of maintenance
Trainings : ERTMS (European Railway Traffic Management System)