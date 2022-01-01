Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samir MAJ
Ajouter
Samir MAJ
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Ciel Compta
Entreprises
eurocash
- Stage
2014 - 2014
de 4 semaines au service exploitation chez Eurocash Schiltigheim.
Pizza
- Employé polyvalent
2014 - 2014
STEF
- Exploitant
2013 - 2013
: Stages de 5 mois dans le service exploitation.
STEF TRANSPORT Oswald
exapaq
- Exploitant logistique
2013 - 2013
Promocash
- Employé commercial
2012 - 2012
Promocash
- Comptable
2011 - 2012
TNT France
- Préparateur de commande
Lyon
2011 - 2011
Agriculteurs de France
- Exploitations agricoles
2009 - 2009
: Exploitations agricoles des feuilles de tabac 2 mois Mommenheim.
Formations
Lycée Emile Mathis -Schiltigheim
Schiltigheim
2012 - 2015
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur TPL
Lycée Jean Geiler
Strasbourg
2007 - 2012
bac profesionelle en comptabilité
Avec la mention Assez bien.
Colege Du Ried
Schiltigheim
2006 - 2007
Brevet des Collèges
Obtention: Brevet des Collèges avec la mention Assez bien.
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z