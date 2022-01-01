Menu

Samir MAJ

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Ciel Compta

Entreprises

  • eurocash - Stage

    2014 - 2014 de 4 semaines au service exploitation chez Eurocash Schiltigheim.

  • Pizza - Employé polyvalent

    2014 - 2014

  • STEF - Exploitant

    2013 - 2013 : Stages de 5 mois dans le service exploitation.
    STEF TRANSPORT Oswald

  • exapaq - Exploitant logistique

    2013 - 2013

  • Promocash - Employé commercial

    2012 - 2012

  • Promocash - Comptable

    2011 - 2012

  • TNT France - Préparateur de commande

    Lyon 2011 - 2011

  • Agriculteurs de France - Exploitations agricoles

    2009 - 2009 : Exploitations agricoles des feuilles de tabac 2 mois Mommenheim.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :