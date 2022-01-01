Menu

Samira AMARA

CHAVILLE

En résumé

JOB TARGET : INTERNATIONAL BACK OFFICE COORDINATOR
ABILITIES
International Back office Coordinator (Spinal Medical devices company) :2009 &ndash;2010
&bull; Working as a Back Office Coordinator by handling all daily communication
between the International Sales Assistants and the Export Area Manager.
&bull; Reported directly to the Senior Back office Manager
&bull; Trained the Junior International Sales Assistant to the Export and Import
procedures
&bull; Setting up a new procedure for the ISO Certification for the back office team,
setting up schedules, performance measurement methods and reporting
procedures for team
&bull; Setting up a new policy of credit management , directly reported to the CFO
International Sales Assistant at Scient&rsquo;x (Spinal Medical devices company) : 2002&#8208;
2009
Specialized in Middle East Africa Area &amp; Southern Europe
&bull; Registered and processed email orders (for 20 distributors ie KSA&#8208; Lebanon&#8208;
Jordan&#8208; Lybia&#8208; Iraq&#8208; Iran&#8208; Kuweit&#8208;UAE&#8208;Syria&#8208; Yemen&#8208;Greece&#8208; Spain&#8208;Italy&hellip;)
&bull; Provided assistance to five sales managers and reported to the EMEA sales
Director
&bull; Updated customer files
&bull; Processed export documents for products
&bull; Organized international trade shows and events
&bull; Assisted the International manager in organizing business trips, trainings,
meeting trade shows
&bull; Distributor bill collection
PROFESSIONAL BACK&#8208;GROUND
Sales Assistant at CIC bank in France : 2001
&bull; Updated customers files, storage of documents
Sales Assistant for the Lyon toll&rsquo;s motorway company: 2001
&bull; Managed Customer reclamation form, cashier
Spanish teacher in Colleges and association: 2000
&bull; Managed classes of 30 pupils
Trilingual Secretary in a Start up for multimedia technologies called Forge
Communication: 2000
&bull; Translated articles and wrote articles
EDUCATION
2009&#8208;2010
Master in International &amp; Foreign Trade (by Correspondence) &ndash; The Global Business
School &ndash; Tarragona SPAIN
1998&#8208;2001
Certificate Course on Export &ndash; Import Management &ndash; Paris&#8208; FRANCE
Master in Applied Modern Languages &ndash; Erasmus Program&#8208; Vigo &#8208;SPAIN
Degree in Applied Modern Languages &ndash; Lyon &#8208; France

