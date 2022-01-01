Samira AMARA

JOB TARGET : INTERNATIONAL BACK OFFICE COORDINATOR

ABILITIES

International Back office Coordinator (Spinal Medical devices company) :2009 –2010

• Working as a Back Office Coordinator by handling all daily communication

between the International Sales Assistants and the Export Area Manager.

• Reported directly to the Senior Back office Manager

• Trained the Junior International Sales Assistant to the Export and Import

procedures

• Setting up a new procedure for the ISO Certification for the back office team,

setting up schedules, performance measurement methods and reporting

procedures for team

• Setting up a new policy of credit management , directly reported to the CFO

International Sales Assistant at Scient’x (Spinal Medical devices company) : 2002‐

2009

Specialized in Middle East Africa Area & Southern Europe

• Registered and processed email orders (for 20 distributors ie KSA‐ Lebanon‐

Jordan‐ Lybia‐ Iraq‐ Iran‐ Kuweit‐UAE‐Syria‐ Yemen‐Greece‐ Spain‐Italy…)

• Provided assistance to five sales managers and reported to the EMEA sales

Director

• Updated customer files

• Processed export documents for products

• Organized international trade shows and events

• Assisted the International manager in organizing business trips, trainings,

meeting trade shows

• Distributor bill collection

PROFESSIONAL BACK‐GROUND

Sales Assistant at CIC bank in France : 2001

• Updated customers files, storage of documents

Sales Assistant for the Lyon toll’s motorway company: 2001

• Managed Customer reclamation form, cashier

Spanish teacher in Colleges and association: 2000

• Managed classes of 30 pupils

Trilingual Secretary in a Start up for multimedia technologies called Forge

Communication: 2000

• Translated articles and wrote articles

EDUCATION

2009‐2010

Master in International & Foreign Trade (by Correspondence) – The Global Business

School – Tarragona SPAIN

1998‐2001

Certificate Course on Export – Import Management – Paris‐ FRANCE

Master in Applied Modern Languages – Erasmus Program‐ Vigo ‐SPAIN

Degree in Applied Modern Languages – Lyon ‐ France