Samira AMARA

JOB TARGET : INTERNATIONAL BACK OFFICE COORDINATOR
ABILITIES
International Back office Coordinator (Spinal Medical devices company) :2009 –2010
• Working as a Back Office Coordinator by handling all daily communication
between the International Sales Assistants and the Export Area Manager.
• Reported directly to the Senior Back office Manager
• Trained the Junior International Sales Assistant to the Export and Import
procedures
• Setting up a new procedure for the ISO Certification for the back office team,
setting up schedules, performance measurement methods and reporting
procedures for team
• Setting up a new policy of credit management , directly reported to the CFO
International Sales Assistant at Scient’x (Spinal Medical devices company) : 2002‐
2009
Specialized in Middle East Africa Area & Southern Europe
• Registered and processed email orders (for 20 distributors ie KSA‐ Lebanon‐
Jordan‐ Lybia‐ Iraq‐ Iran‐ Kuweit‐UAE‐Syria‐ Yemen‐Greece‐ Spain‐Italy…)
• Provided assistance to five sales managers and reported to the EMEA sales
Director
• Updated customer files
• Processed export documents for products
• Organized international trade shows and events
• Assisted the International manager in organizing business trips, trainings,
meeting trade shows
• Distributor bill collection
PROFESSIONAL BACK‐GROUND
Sales Assistant at CIC bank in France : 2001
• Updated customers files, storage of documents
Sales Assistant for the Lyon toll’s motorway company: 2001
• Managed Customer reclamation form, cashier
Spanish teacher in Colleges and association: 2000
• Managed classes of 30 pupils
Trilingual Secretary in a Start up for multimedia technologies called Forge
Communication: 2000
• Translated articles and wrote articles
EDUCATION
2009‐2010
Master in International & Foreign Trade (by Correspondence) – The Global Business
School – Tarragona SPAIN
1998‐2001
Certificate Course on Export – Import Management – Paris‐ FRANCE
Master in Applied Modern Languages – Erasmus Program‐ Vigo ‐SPAIN
Degree in Applied Modern Languages – Lyon ‐ France
