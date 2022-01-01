Samira AMOKRANE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
HYSYS
Autocad
Entreprises
ANTEA North Africa
- Ingénieur
maintenant
ANTEA
- Software Inspection Manager
2012 - 2012Training about 3D modeling using the software Inspection Manager at the company ANTEA in
ANTEA North Africa
- Engineer
2012 - maintenantEngineer at ANTEA North Africa, an Algerian-Italian company, specialized in 3D modeling of petrochemical plants and refineries.
Sonatrach
- Internship
2012 - 2012Internship in the complex of gas in Hassi R'mel (SONATRACH). Preparation of the graduation thesis «Collect of the head vapors of the glycol regeneration unit in Hassi R'mel in order to protect the environment».
July 2011 Training at the complex of gas in Hassi R'mel (SONATRACH) -Get a general idea about gas treatment
Formations
Italian Cultural Center. (Algiers)
Algiers2013 - 2013Diploma
« Corso multimediale di lingua e civiltà italiana » elementary level from the Italian Cultural Center.
Boumerdes University (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2012 - 2013Masters Degree
Preparing of Master degree in Process Engineering, major «Oil Refining » from BOUMERDES University with honors (17/20).
The Intensive Center Of Languages (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2011 - 2012Diploma
Diploma of English « New Headway Elementary » from the Intensive Center of Languages at Boumerdes
Boumerdes University (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2007 - 2012Engineering degree
Preparing of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering, major «Oil Refining » from BOUMERDES University with honors (16/20).
Illoula High School (Tizi Ouzou)
Tizi Ouzou2004 - 2007Secondry school
Secondary studies in Science of Nature and Life from