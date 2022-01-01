Menu

Samira AMOKRANE

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
HYSYS
Autocad

Entreprises

  • ANTEA North Africa - Ingénieur

    maintenant

  • ANTEA - Software Inspection Manager

    2012 - 2012 Training about 3D modeling using the software Inspection Manager at the company ANTEA in

  • ANTEA North Africa - Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Engineer at ANTEA North Africa, an Algerian-Italian company, specialized in 3D modeling of petrochemical plants and refineries.

  • Sonatrach - Internship

    2012 - 2012 Internship in the complex of gas in Hassi R'mel (SONATRACH). Preparation of the graduation thesis «Collect of the head vapors of the glycol regeneration unit in Hassi R'mel in order to protect the environment».
    July 2011 Training at the complex of gas in Hassi R'mel (SONATRACH) -Get a general idea about gas treatment

Formations

  • Italian Cultural Center. (Algiers)

    Algiers 2013 - 2013 Diploma

    « Corso multimediale di lingua e civiltà italiana » elementary level from the Italian Cultural Center.

  • Boumerdes University (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2012 - 2013 Masters Degree

    Preparing of Master degree in Process Engineering, major «Oil Refining » from BOUMERDES University with honors (17/20).

  • The Intensive Center Of Languages (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2011 - 2012 Diploma

    Diploma of English « New Headway Elementary » from the Intensive Center of Languages at Boumerdes

  • Boumerdes University (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2007 - 2012 Engineering degree

    Preparing of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering, major «Oil Refining » from BOUMERDES University with honors (16/20).

  • Illoula High School (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 2004 - 2007 Secondry school

    Secondary studies in Science of Nature and Life from

