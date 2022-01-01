Samira BENMESSAOUD

Over 20 years of experience, hard worker & proactive able to support management decision
Compassionate team leader, mentor and coach, encourage team work
Mes compétences :
Management
Restructuration
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
VIRGIN STORES
- Regional Accounting Manager
Clichy2007 - maintenantProjects management
Monthly closing & Financial analyses
Develop and draft policies & procedures
Develop and maintain strong internal and external relationships
Ensure the organization is up-to-date with audit regulations
Ensure proper funds are available to run the operation
Ensure that all payments to the suppliers are timely executed
Recruit, train and evaluate the team
Read and review contracts to ensure it is align with the company policies
Manage receivables, payables on monthly and quarterly basis
Clichy2002 - 2004Department reorganization
Monitoring sales/cash/bank reconciliation – Monthly payroll interface & reconciliation
Set up the accounting process for the loyalty program
Project Management Means of payment interface