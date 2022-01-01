Menu

Samira BENMESSAOUD

Clichy

En résumé

Over 20 years of experience, hard worker & proactive able to support management decision
Compassionate team leader, mentor and coach, encourage team work

Mes compétences :
Management
Restructuration
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • VIRGIN STORES - Regional Accounting Manager

    Clichy 2007 - maintenant Projects management
    Monthly closing & Financial analyses
    Develop and draft policies & procedures
    Develop and maintain strong internal and external relationships
    Ensure the organization is up-to-date with audit regulations
    Ensure proper funds are available to run the operation
    Ensure that all payments to the suppliers are timely executed
    Recruit, train and evaluate the team
    Read and review contracts to ensure it is align with the company policies
    Manage receivables, payables on monthly and quarterly basis

  • VIRGIN STORES - Accounts Payable Supervisor

    Clichy 2005 - 2007 Department reorganization
    Accounts payable cleaning
    Invoice matching & credit notes tracking
    Monthly payments & reconciliations tracking
    Monthly inventory reconciliation
    Project Management EDI

  • VIRGIN STORES - JDE Administrator (50 Employees)

    Clichy 2004 - 2007

  • VIRGIN STORES - Sales/Cash Accounts Supervisor

    Clichy 2002 - 2004 Department reorganization
    Monitoring sales/cash/bank reconciliation – Monthly payroll interface & reconciliation
    Set up the accounting process for the loyalty program
    Project Management Means of payment interface

  • Deloitte - Senior Accountant

    Puteaux 2001 - 2002

Formations

