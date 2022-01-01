Menu

Samira GRECHE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Android
CDMA
Gsm
Mobile
Quality
Quality center
Telecom
Testing
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • Interactive Virtual Technologies LLC - Microsoft Corporation - Technical account manager

    2014 - maintenant • Management of Mobile SW development for the 3 countries MAT: Morocco/Algeria/Tunisia
    • Creation of Products SW/HW local customisation
    • Products SW testing & validation in MAT
    • Management of operators technical acceptance OTA
    • Acquiring required certifications from regulatory authorities in MAT to enable products sales
    • Leading and insuring technology collaboration in local sales & marketing organisations for MAT
    • Insuring technical communication with Mobile operators and distributers in MAT

  • LG electronics - Project Manager

    Villepinte 2007 - 2014 • Planning and Management of LGE Devices SW development for Morocco
    • Guarantee the quality of LG Mobile Communication devices (Mobile phone, Modem etc.)-Morocco
    • Products SW validation
    • Insure all technical communication with Mobile operators (Maroc Telecom, Meditel & Inwi)
    • Build-up strategic & intimate relationship with operators
    • Monitoring the After Sales Service for Mobile devices
    • Technical supporting of new marketing strategies in term of branding & individual product
    • Proceed for new models homologation with the regulation authority ANRT
    • Member of the LG “2015 VISION & STRATEGY” committee

  • Morocco Ministry of culture - IT Manager

    2006 - 2007 • Technical manager for the SCAC project of the France embassy in Morocco to modernise the Morocco multimedia libraries network.
    • Providing “Portal Administration” training to Libraries managers

Formations

Réseau