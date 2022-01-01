Samira GRECHE

2014 - maintenant• Management of Mobile SW development for the 3 countries MAT: Morocco/Algeria/Tunisia
• Creation of Products SW/HW local customisation
• Products SW testing & validation in MAT
• Management of operators technical acceptance OTA
• Acquiring required certifications from regulatory authorities in MAT to enable products sales
• Leading and insuring technology collaboration in local sales & marketing organisations for MAT
• Insuring technical communication with Mobile operators and distributers in MAT
LG electronics
- Project Manager
Villepinte2007 - 2014• Planning and Management of LGE Devices SW development for Morocco
• Guarantee the quality of LG Mobile Communication devices (Mobile phone, Modem etc.)-Morocco
• Products SW validation
• Insure all technical communication with Mobile operators (Maroc Telecom, Meditel & Inwi)
• Build-up strategic & intimate relationship with operators
• Monitoring the After Sales Service for Mobile devices
• Technical supporting of new marketing strategies in term of branding & individual product
• Proceed for new models homologation with the regulation authority ANRT
• Member of the LG “2015 VISION & STRATEGY” committee
Morocco Ministry of culture
- IT Manager
2006 - 2007• Technical manager for the SCAC project of the France embassy in Morocco to modernise the Morocco multimedia libraries network.
• Providing “Portal Administration” training to Libraries managers