Samuel SAINTENOY
Samuel SAINTENOY
FACHES-THUMESNIL
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ELECTRODEPOT
- Directeur Logistique et SAV
FACHES-THUMESNIL
2004 - maintenant
Boulanger
- Directeur Commercial et Administratif d'un centre SAV
FRETIN
2000 - 2004
Decathlon
- Responsable Logistique et Services Ecommerce
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1998 - 2000
Decathlon
- Responsable Exploitation et Caisse
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1995 - 1998
Decathlon
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1991 - 1995
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Alain BAGNAUD
Ali KANKIZIL
Carlos CARVALHO
Christophe DUFOUR
Christophe PONTIÉ
Facqueur ROMUALD
Francois LONGIN
Olivier BLANQUI
Pascaline LEFEBVRE
Paul OBERHAUSER