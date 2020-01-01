Samuel STUBER

-
IREPA LASER
- Ingénieur d'études en micro-applications par laser
2017 - maintenant
-
IREPA LASER
- Responsable techique des applications laser industrielles
2015 - 2017
-
GLI Gaz Liquéfiés Industries
- Stagiaire bureau d'études
2014 - 2014
-
VULCA CONCEPT
- Technico-commercial
2011 - 2012
-
Brossette TC
- Attaché commercial intérieur
2007 - 2011
-
EXPRESSO France SAS
- Agent de production
Wasselonne
2006 - 2006
-
rondo
- Stagiaire attaché commercial
2005 - 2005
-
CLIPSOL GDF-SUEZ
- Stagiaire technico commercial
Lyon
2005 - 2005