Sandrine CARITEAU
Sandrine CARITEAU
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
Entreprises
Direct energie
- Ingenieur études et développement
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Formations
POLYTECH'GRENOBLE
Grenoble
2003 - 2006
Ingenieur
UPMC Paris 6 SESI
Paris
2001 - 2003
master 1
Frédérique PEERS
Gonzague DE CHALAIN
Guillaume PEIRONE
Jean-Pierre RIO
Kamel IDJERI
Mehdi NAGATI
Mickael DE OLIVEIRA NEVES
Thomas DELAMARE
Toquet ANGELIQUE
Vincent MARQUE
