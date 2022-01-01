Menu

Sandrine LAWSON LATRE

LILLE

En résumé

Maitrise des Concepts de Controle de Comptes et Procédures d' Analyse de la situation financière
PROJET PROFESSIONNEL : EXPERTISE COMPTABLE

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Contrôle de gestion
Management
Reporting
Système d'information
Gestion de projet
Sage Accounting Software
Reconciliations
Payroll
Credit Management
Tax Returns
Balance Sheet
Audit
financial statements
Oracle
OPEN OFFICE
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
ABEL
transaction processing
invoices accounants Management
budgets
accountable management
Taxation
Financial Management Analysis
Financial Management
Financial Accounting

Entreprises

  • CONSEILS CONTROLE - CONSULTANT

    2015 - maintenant PREPARATION DSCG 4

  • HAD FRANCE - Gestionnaire de Comptes Clients

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Gestionnaire FREE LANCE de Comptes Clients HAD France : Gestionnaire de dossiers Clients : HAD France
    Facturation / Suivi dossiers Patients informatique

  • AkzoNobel - CONTROLEUR

    Thiverny 2013 - 2013 : Participation aux contrôles Comptables et URSSAF divers Entreprises
    : Participation in the processus of establishement tax audits and various
    social contributions

  • conseil - Enseignant

    Angers 2013 - 2013 COMPTA/FINANCE/MARKETING
    : Preparation to teaching exams CAPET/accounting / finance/ marketing

  • AkzoNobel - Comptable Comptabilité Générale

    Thiverny 2012 - 2013 : Comptable Comptabilité Générale NORD EST PEINT/GROUPE
    AKZONOBEL

    1/ Crédit Management :
    Réconciliation de comptes Clients/Reporting par Agences

    2/Comptabilité Fournisseurs :
    Saisie des Pièces Comptables
    Gestion des Règlements
    Analyse États : Grand livre / Balance
    Déclaration de TVA

    3/Comptabilité Clients :
    Gestion des Encaissements : Saisie des Pièces Comptables
    Relance Clients
    Analyse de États : Grand livre / Balance
    CUT OFF Mensuel des Ventes
    Déclaration de TVA

    4/*Comptabilité Trésorerie :
    Saisie des Avis d'opération bancaire
    Saisie des tableaux de flux financiers
    Cadrage Banque, État de Rapprochement
    Cadrage des quatre Caisses

    6/*G R H et Comptabilité Auxiliaire
    Comptabilisation des frais Généraux
    Saisie des paies en masse
    Tableaux variations paies
    Gestion de fiche Personnel avec tenue du registre d'immatriculation

    7/*Synthèse Financière et de Gestion:
    Compte de Résultat - Bilan comptes sociaux
    Tableaux de Gestion Financière - Analyse des Couts analytiques
    : Général Accountant to NORD EST PEINT/GROUP AKZONOBEL
    1/ Crédit Management :
    Reconciliation of client accounts / Reporting by Agencies

    2/Suppliers Accountig /entering invoices accounants
    Management payments
    Analysis states : journal/ Balance
    Estavlishement of the tax return value added

    3/Customers Accounting
    Management Deposits: Entering Rooms Accountants /Clients recalls
    Analysis states : journal/ Balance
    Estavlishement of the tax return value added
    CUT OFF of sales

    4/Cash Accounting : Entering checks and Notice of banking operation
    Entering tables financial flows
    Full Bank, State of Reconciliation

    5/ Humain ressources management
    General traveling expenses /Entering and input global payroll
    Tables variations payroll
    Management staff with record keeping from the register

    6 / Synthesis Financial and Management :
    Income Statement
    Balance Sheet /financial statements /Tables of Financial Management
    Analysis of Analytical Costs

  • AkzoNobel - Comptable Générale

    Thiverny 2012 - maintenant

  • Ivs- Groupe ESSILOR - Comptable

    CLICHY 2009 - 2012 1/Crédit Management : Reporting filiales

    2/Contrôle de gestion budgétaire :
    Engagement de dépenses / Ordonnancement des recettes
    Mise à jour du registre des centres de responsabilité
    Détermination des couts complets et variables
    Elaboration des budgets par services
    Contrôle par les écarts

    3/*Comptabilité Trésorerie :
    Saisie des Avis d'opération bancaire
    Saisie des tableaux de flux financiers
    Cadrage Banque, État de Rapprochement
    Cadrage des quatre Caisses

    4/Comptabilité Fournisseurs :
    Saisie des Pièces Comptables
    Gestion des Règlements
    Analyse États : Grand livre / Balance
    Déclaration de TVA

    5/Comptabilité Clients :
    Gestion des Encaissements : Saisie des Pièces Comptables
    Reporting Clients avec cadrage National / Union Européenne / Export
    Relance Clients
    CUT OFF Mensuel des Ventes National / Union Européenne / Export

    6/*Comptabilité Auxiliaire :
    Comptabilisation des frais Généraux

    7/*G R H:
    Saisie des paies en masse
    Gestion de fiche Personnel avec tenue du registre d'immatriculation
    Avis d'arrêt de travail
    Participation à la mise en place d'un contrat d'assurance Santé Prévoyance

    8/*Synthèse Financière et de Gestion:
    Compte de Résultat - Bilan comptes sociaux
    Tableaux de Gestion Financière - Analyse des Couts analytiques
    1/Crédit Management : Reporting filiales

    2/Cash Accounting :
    Entering checks and Notice of banking operation
    Entering tables financial flows
    Full Bank, State of Reconciliation

    3/Suppliers Accounting
    entering invoices accounants
    Management payments
    Analysis states : journal/ Balance
    Estavlishement of the tax return value added
    4/Customers Accounting
    Management Deposits: Entering Rooms Accountants
    Clients recalls
    Analysis states : journal/ Balance
    Estavlishement of the tax return value added
    CUT OFF of sales

    5/ Humain ressources management
    General traveling expenses
    Entering and input global payroll
    Tables variations payroll
    Management staff with record keeping from the register

    6 / Synthesis Financial and Management :
    Income Statement
    Balance Sheet
    financial statements
    Tables of Financial Management
    Analysis of Analytical Costs

  • suez paris - Gestionnaire Comptable

    2008 - 2009 1/ Comptabilité Immobilisations:
    Création de biens et liaison de biens secondaires par enregistrement des factures
    Suivi des biens: Nature, durée d'amortissement, valeurs finales
    Traitement des Cessions et Mise en service
    Analyse des comptes d'immobilisations et corrections des imputations par OD avec grand livre et balance

    2/Comptabilité Trésorerie:
    Engagement des dépenses et Traitement des Demandes de Crédit

    Saisie des tableaux de flux financiers

    3/Comptabilité Fournisseurs:
    Traitement des FNP/Correction et Actualisation des Fiches Fournisseurs

  • CABINET SCEC CATEL - STAGIAIRE AUDITEUR

    2006 - 2007 CONTROLE DE COMPTES
    BILAN
    COMPTE DE RESULTAT
    ANALYSE ECRITRURES
    CIRCULARISATION
    SYNTHSE FINANCIERE

  • ASECNA - Gestionnaire Comptable

    PARIS 2004 - 2006

  • COLALU - Assistant Comptable

    2000 - 2004 DUT/LICENCE/MASTER1 ,

Formations

  • IAE De Lille

    Lille 2007 - 2009 Diplôme Supérieur Comptabilité et Gestion

  • IAE

    Lille 2006 - 2007 AUDIT FINANCIER

  • Ecole CNAB Des Professions Immobilieres (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2008 FORMATION COMPTA IMMOBILIERES

    : Cession de trois jours de formation sur la comptabilisation des opérations en gestion des Copropriétés organisée
    par la CNAB PARIS

