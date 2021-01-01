Sandrine MULLER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
I am a master student from CPE lyon at the moment at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in Switzerland. I am interested in working in engineering and research in biology and medical sciences.
My areas of predilection are:
- Machine learning and data analysis
- Statistical inference
- Computational biology and chemistry
- Multivariate statistical analysis
- Protein-Function relationships
- Advanced algorithms
I want to work in the field of neuroscience or system biology for statistical prediction.
Mes compétences :
Advanced
Algorithms
Applied mathematics
Biology
Chemistry
Computational chemistry
computer
Computer science
Data Analysis
Inference
Machine Learning
Mathematics
Processing
Signal Processing
Statistical Analysis
Statistics