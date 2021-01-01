Sandrine MULLER

I am a master student from CPE lyon at the moment at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in Switzerland. I am interested in working in engineering and research in biology and medical sciences.



My areas of predilection are:

- Machine learning and data analysis

- Statistical inference

- Computational biology and chemistry

- Multivariate statistical analysis

- Protein-Function relationships

- Advanced algorithms



I want to work in the field of neuroscience or system biology for statistical prediction.



Mes compétences :

Advanced

Algorithms

Applied mathematics

Biology

Chemistry

Computational chemistry

computer

Computer science

Data Analysis

Inference

Machine Learning

Mathematics

Processing

Signal Processing

Statistical Analysis

Statistics