Sandrine MULLER

En résumé

I am a master student from CPE lyon at the moment at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in Switzerland. I am interested in working in engineering and research in biology and medical sciences.

My areas of predilection are:
- Machine learning and data analysis
- Statistical inference
- Computational biology and chemistry
- Multivariate statistical analysis
- Protein-Function relationships
- Advanced algorithms

I want to work in the field of neuroscience or system biology for statistical prediction.

Mes compétences :
Advanced
Algorithms
Applied mathematics
Biology
Chemistry
Computational chemistry
computer
Computer science
Data Analysis
Inference
Machine Learning
Mathematics
Processing
Signal Processing
Statistical Analysis
Statistics

  • CPE Lyon - Etudiante

  • L'Oréal - Stagiaire en modélisation moléculaire

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • Chair of Non-Invasive Brain-computer Interface - Master Undergraduate research scholar

    2012 - 2012 Development of a feature selection algorithm based on information theory on EEGs signals.

  • Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT - Research visiting scholar

    2010 - 2011 Modelization of chemical and biological data (cheminformatics)

