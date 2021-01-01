Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine OBERTI
Ajouter
Sandrine OBERTI
NANTERRE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VERI
- Directeur de Programme Adjoint, Programme Eau Potable
2013 - 2014
Office francais d'ingénierie sanitaire
- Responsable de la direction technique OFIS
1998 - 2004
Formations
Université Paris 6 - Pierre Et Marie Curie- UMPC
Paris
1995 - 1998
docteur
Réseau
Agnes VALLLEE
Arnaud MICHEAU
Bertrand BOUTTIER
Safran Aircraft Engines (Paris)
Carole CHABRY
Catherine HENNEUSE
Christophe TONDELIER
Eric TARNAUD
Fabrice VIEL
Mathieu ZUG
Murielle LE BRETON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z