Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PERES
Ajouter
Sandrine PERES
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Siemens
- Apprentie ingénieur
Saint-Denis
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
2013 - maintenant
Ingénieur en Alternance
University Of The West Of Scotland (Paisley)
Paisley
2012 - 2013
Bachelor
IUT
Aix En Provence
2010 - 2012
DUT GMP
Lycée Paul Cezanne
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
Classes préparatoires aux grandes écoles MPSI
Réseau
Clément TISSOT
David MERCIER
Dimitri RODRIGUEZ
Emmanuel PERES
René BOYADJIAN
Vincent MIETTE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z