Sandrine PERSIA
Sandrine PERSIA
VENCE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur
- Redacteur Crédit Particulier
2008 - maintenant
Claude Cassar Immobilier
- Assistante gestion
Saint-Jeannet
2007 - 2008
Banque Populaire Cote d'azur
- Assistante gestion
2007 - 2007
ATTICA
- Coordinateur Technique Back Office
2002 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adeline RAVI
Alain MERCIER
Christian PERSIA
Christophe PERSIA
Claude CASSAR
Florence DUMOLARD
Guillaume SEROUX
Laure LIBERTI
Pierre MEFFRE
Rémi RENZONI
