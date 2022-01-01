Florence DUMOLARD

Mes compétences :
Change management/conduite du changement
VI TECHNOLOGY
- Human Resources Director
Saint-Egrève2010 - maintenant- Ensure good relationships and on-going commitment within the company (relations with the Enterprise Committe and with personnel representatives);
- Implementation and follow-up of the cultural change programme (to encourage initiative, joint-responsibility and empowerment in order to develop motivation and to reach Company objectives).
- Support recruitment of core competencies, responsible for integration of new employees.
- Professionalize HR process (Merit Review process, People Review...).
- Improve management skills throughout the organization.
- Member of CODIR Team.
- Management of a Human Resources Team of 2 people.
Maternity Leave
2007 - 2009
ST MICROELECTRONICS
- Human Resources Manager
2006 - 2007- Responsible for external and internal recruitment (55 recruitments), management of international mobility.
- Implementation of ST Microelectronics HR procedures (appraisal interviews, meetings to set objectives, people review, management coaching).
- Identification of the training needs and implementation of training programmes in collaboration with the training manager.
- Management and employee coaching in their career development and daily jobs.
- Participation on the internal HAY Committee.
- In charge of the implementation of the salary policy.
- Responsible for the implementation of Works Legislation and relations with the Works Inspection.
- Work on the HR Corporate "Matrix" project to define each job description (job reference).
TRIXELL
- Human Resources Director
Moirans1997 - 2006- Ensure good relationships and on-going commitment within the company (salary negotiations, relations with Trade Unions, with the Enterprise Committe and with personnel representatives).
- Implementation and follow-up of the cultural change programme (to encourage initiative, joint-responsibility and empowerment in order to develop motivationand to reach Company objectives).
- Responsible for recruitment and integration of new employees.
- Implementation of the "People 1st" policy (THALES HR Policy) within TRIXELL (People Review, etc).
- In charge of the coherence between performance appraisal and salary increase.
- Member of CODIR Team,
Management of a Human Resources Team of 6 people.