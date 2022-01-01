Menu

Florence DUMOLARD

Saint-Egrève

Change management/conduite du changement

  • VI TECHNOLOGY - Human Resources Director

    Saint-Egrève 2010 - maintenant - Ensure good relationships and on-going commitment within the company (relations with the Enterprise Committe and with personnel representatives);
    - Implementation and follow-up of the cultural change programme (to encourage initiative, joint-responsibility and empowerment in order to develop motivation and to reach Company objectives).
    - Support recruitment of core competencies, responsible for integration of new employees.
    - Professionalize HR process (Merit Review process, People Review...).
    - Improve management skills throughout the organization.
    - Member of CODIR Team.
    - Management of a Human Resources Team of 2 people.

  • Maternity Leave - Maternity leave

    2007 - 2009

  • ST MICROELECTRONICS - Human Resources Manager

    2006 - 2007 - Responsible for external and internal recruitment (55 recruitments), management of international mobility.
    - Implementation of ST Microelectronics HR procedures (appraisal interviews, meetings to set objectives, people review, management coaching).
    - Identification of the training needs and implementation of training programmes in collaboration with the training manager.
    - Management and employee coaching in their career development and daily jobs.
    - Participation on the internal HAY Committee.
    - In charge of the implementation of the salary policy.
    - Responsible for the implementation of Works Legislation and relations with the Works Inspection.
    - Work on the HR Corporate "Matrix" project to define each job description (job reference).

  • TRIXELL - Human Resources Director

    Moirans 1997 - 2006 - Ensure good relationships and on-going commitment within the company (salary negotiations, relations with Trade Unions, with the Enterprise Committe and with personnel representatives).
    - Implementation and follow-up of the cultural change programme (to encourage initiative, joint-responsibility and empowerment in order to develop motivationand to reach Company objectives).
    - Responsible for recruitment and integration of new employees.
    - Implementation of the "People 1st" policy (THALES HR Policy) within TRIXELL (People Review, etc).
    - In charge of the coherence between performance appraisal and salary increase.
    - Member of CODIR Team,
    Management of a Human Resources Team of 6 people.

  • POLE Emploi - Employment Adviser

    Paris 1996 - 1997

  • THALES LCD - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Courbevoie 1996 - 1996

