Menu

Sandrine PERSON

EPERNAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Épernay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Champagne Person - Directeur Commecial et financier

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Poel Economque Et Gestion (Dijon)

    Dijon 1998 - 1999

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :