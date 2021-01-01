Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PONCET
Ajouter
Sandrine PONCET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALFA3A
- Assistante Pôle Immobilier
1999 - maintenant
EDF
- Assistante Serivce RH
Paris
1998 - 1999
BRUNET ELECTRICITE
- Secrétaire
1998 - 1998
PROSIGN
- Secrétaire
1998 - 1998
Solutec
- Secrétaire
Villeurbanne
1997 - 1997
SUD Architectes
- Secrétaire
Lyon
1997 - 1997
GFC CONSTRUCTION
- Secrétaire d'Agence
GUYANCOURT
1994 - 1996
Formations
Institut Pitiot Crespa
Lyon
1993 - 1994
DEESAD
Diplome Européen d'Etudes Supérieures d'Attachée de Direction
Institut Privé Pitiot
Lyon
1991 - 1993
BTS Bureautique et Secrétariat de Direction
BTS Bureautique et Secrétariat de Direction
Lycée La Martiniere Duchere (Lyon)
Lyon
1990 - 1991
Bac B
Bac B
Réseau
Sophie THOMAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z