Menu

Sandrine PONCET

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALFA3A -  Assistante Pôle Immobilier

    1999 - maintenant

  • EDF - Assistante Serivce RH

    Paris 1998 - 1999

  • BRUNET ELECTRICITE - Secrétaire

    1998 - 1998

  • PROSIGN - Secrétaire

    1998 - 1998

  • Solutec - Secrétaire

    Villeurbanne 1997 - 1997

  • SUD Architectes - Secrétaire

    Lyon 1997 - 1997

  • GFC CONSTRUCTION - Secrétaire d'Agence

    GUYANCOURT 1994 - 1996

Formations

  • Institut Pitiot Crespa

    Lyon 1993 - 1994 DEESAD

    Diplome Européen d'Etudes Supérieures d'Attachée de Direction

  • Institut Privé Pitiot

    Lyon 1991 - 1993 BTS Bureautique et Secrétariat de Direction

    BTS Bureautique et Secrétariat de Direction

  • Lycée La Martiniere Duchere (Lyon)

    Lyon 1990 - 1991 Bac B

    Bac B

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :