Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PONS
Ajouter
Sandrine PONS
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agent d'Usine Italienne pour la grande distribution
- Assistante commerciale
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Lycee Jeanne Perrimond
Marseille
1990 - 1992
BTS SECRECTARIAT DE DIRECTION
Réseau
Dominique VALLARINO
Patrick CALIENDO
Philippe PONS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z