Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine QUEIGNEC
Ajouter
Sandrine QUEIGNEC
MORLAIX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Morlaix
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GIP-AT Pays de Morlaix
- Directrice
2008 - maintenant
GIP-AT Pays de Morlaix
- Chargée de mission Conseil de développement
2003 - 2007
Formations
Université De Bretagne Occidentale UBO (Brest)
Brest
maintenant
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
maintenant
Université De Brest (Brest)
Brest
2010 - 2011
Université Orléans
Orleans
2001 - 2002
Master Gestion locale du patrimoine culturel
Réseau
Antoine LE ROUX
Céline CREIGNOU
Jean-François HERBINOT
Jean Marie MARGUERITE
Loic ROY
Noëlla CORTIEZ
Sébastien HERROU
Sylvain DIDOU
Tristan BRISSET
Yann CASTELOOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z