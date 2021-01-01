Menu

Sandrine RAILLON

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GRANDJEAN Institut - Directrice

    2015 - maintenant

  • STENOTYPE GRANDJEAN - Responsable de formation

    2012 - 2015

  • STENOTYPE GRANDJEAN - Assistante - Responsable formation

    2006 - 2012

  • PARAPHARM - Responsable de magasin de matériel médical

    2002 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :