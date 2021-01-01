Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine ROMAN
Ajouter
Sandrine ROMAN
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Vente
Conseil
Communication
Entreprises
AG2R LA MONDIALE
- CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Erik BOTTIER
Jérôme BAUER
Laurent BERP
Ludovic LARCHER (LUDO LOISIRS)
Patrice LE MENACH
Patrick DEFAUX
Steeve PLATTEAU
Steve AWHTZ
Sylvain LEBAS
Xavier FARAVELLI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z