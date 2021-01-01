Menu

Sandrine ROMARIE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Gipa - Assistante de Direction

    2017 - maintenant

  • Groupe ABC Participation et Gestion - Biotope - Assistante Polyvalente

    2013 - 2016

  • Neolane - Assistante Polyvalente

    2012 - 2012

  • Succeed Together - Assistante Polyvalente / Office manager

    2011 - 2012

  • IDEAL SERVICES - Responsable d'agence

    2009 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :