Sandrine ROZE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Import/Export
Audit
Back Office
Commodities
Distribution Network
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
MON EXPERIENCE
Adobe Acrobat
Adobe Photoshop
IBM AS400 Hardware
Microsoft Windows XP
WinFax

Entreprises

  • x - Responsable Commerciale Export

    2011 - maintenant Développement d'un portefeuille à l'export
    Management d'une équipe commerciale
    Participation à l'élaboration de produits adaptés aux marchés étrangers

  • KERAVIS - Trader

    2010 - 2010 Import /Export pièces détachées

  • Axel It - Responsable logistique

    SURESNES 2008 - 2010 Import export dans l'agroalimentaire

  • MERAND SA noyal - Assistante administrative et commerciale France / Export

    2005 - 2007

  • D.T.S.A - Commerciale

    2004 - 2004

  • Leading Fellows - Commerciale export

    Paris Cedex 11 1997 - 2003 Fellowes: Matériel de bureaux et accessoires informatiques Rennes Janvier 1997 -Août 2003 :Commerciale sédentaire Export * 06 75 71 21 76
    Thiol : Charcuterie fine à Mayenne

  • THIOL SA Mayenne - Commerciale sédentaire Export

    1995 - 1996

Formations

  • IFG

    Clermont Ferrand 1992 - 1994 : I.F.A.G (Institut de Formation aux Affaires et à la Gestion) du groupe I .F.G à Clermont Ferrand (une année au P.E.E à Bilbao - Espagne - collaboratrice commerciale)

  • Lycée Jean Mace

    Rennes 1989 - 1991 Brevet de Technicien Superieur

