Menu

Sandrine Sabine MBOUITI KIMAKA

POINTE-NOIRE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pointe-Noire

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • sericom congo - Secretaire

    2010 - 2013

Formations

  • Lycée Victor Augagneur (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2010 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :