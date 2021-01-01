Retail
Connexion
Sandrine SAVY
Ajouter
Sandrine SAVY
paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIAAP
- Ingénieur référent projet file biologique
paris
2013 - maintenant
Saur
- Ingénieur exploitation
2010 - 2012
Dégrémont Suez
- Ingénieur Industrialisation
Paris La Défense
2009 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieur D'Ingénieurs De Poitiers (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Adel ILTEN
Anne-Laure MOINDREAU
Farah TAHA
Gaetan PONTIS CHENU
Hélène PÉRISSE
Ludovic SYLVESTRE
Maïeule DE GUERRY (PEETERS)
Pierre LOPEZ
Vincent VILAIN
