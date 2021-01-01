Retail
Sandrine SCEMAMA
Sandrine SCEMAMA
VAUCRESSON
Entreprises
Mediatransports - Metrobus - Publicis
maintenant
Metrobus
- Directrice adjointe Marketing Clients et Communication
2012 - maintenant
JCDecaux
- Directeur Marketing Opérationnel Adjoint
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2008 - 2012
Bolloré Intermedia
- Responsable Marketing Opérationnel
Puteaux
2007 - 2008
Metrobus
- Responsable Etudes
2000 - 2007
Formations
Université Paris I - Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1993 - 1993
Marketing
DESS Marketing
Université Paris I - Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1987 - 1992
Réseau
Camille DAVIS
Camille HAENTJENS - DE GOUTTEPAGNON
Dominique MORIENVAL
Eric DROUINEAU
Frédéric MARIN
Guillaume CHUZEL
Guillaume DE CARNÉ CARNAVALET
Laurence DEVYS-KELLER
Stephanie COURILLEAU
Yves ROQUEBERT
Maxicoffee Idf (Gonesse)
