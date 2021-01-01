Menu

Sandrine SCEMAMA

VAUCRESSON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vaucresson

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mediatransports - Metrobus - Publicis

    maintenant

  • Metrobus - Directrice adjointe Marketing Clients et Communication

    2012 - maintenant

  • JCDecaux - Directeur Marketing Opérationnel Adjoint

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - 2012

  • Bolloré Intermedia - Responsable Marketing Opérationnel

    Puteaux 2007 - 2008

  • Metrobus - Responsable Etudes

    2000 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :