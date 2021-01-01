Menu

Sandrine SCIACCA

Roissy en France

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cablage
Pneumatique
Maths

Entreprises

  • Dhl - Préparation pour aéroport

    Roissy en France 2014 - maintenant

  • Securitas direct france - Agent de planification + administratifs

    2011 - 2013

  • Erdf paris - Call center

    2011 - 2011

  • Dhl global mail - Conductrice de ligne

    2007 - 2008

  • La Redoute nord - Conductrice de ligne

    2001 - 2007

Formations

  • AFPA (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2010 - 2010 Bep électricité de maintenance

  • Lycée Jean Moulin

    Roubaix 1998 - 2000 Bep secretariat comptabilité

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :