Sandrine SCIACCA
Sandrine SCIACCA
Roissy en France
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cablage
Pneumatique
Maths
Entreprises
Dhl
- Préparation pour aéroport
Roissy en France
2014 - maintenant
Securitas direct france
- Agent de planification + administratifs
2011 - 2013
Erdf paris
- Call center
2011 - 2011
Dhl global mail
- Conductrice de ligne
2007 - 2008
La Redoute nord
- Conductrice de ligne
2001 - 2007
Formations
AFPA (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2010 - 2010
Bep électricité de maintenance
Lycée Jean Moulin
Roubaix
1998 - 2000
Bep secretariat comptabilité
Réseau
Bryan LAPORAL
Christelle DIAZ
Cyrille LEGRIS
François-Xavier VUILLEMIN
Ricardo CASTRO
Salah HAMIDI
Serge CAUDOUX
