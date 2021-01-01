Retail
Sandrine TALBOURDET
Sandrine TALBOURDET
Paris
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIALE
Paris
1997 - maintenant
CORDELL
- COMMERCIALE
1995 - 1997
UAP
- COMMERCIALE
1993 - 1995
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
1990 - 1993
BTS
Réseau
Alain CARIA
Raynaud AUDREY
