Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine TAPIA
Ajouter
Sandrine TAPIA
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L'Oréal
- VRP
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
Solinest
- Représentante
Brunstatt
2006 - 2009
Sara Lee
- Représentante
Villepinte
2004 - 2006
Formations
IFCV
Levallois Perret
2004 - 2006
BTS NRC
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie
Neufchateau
2003 - 2004
Bac STT Commerce
Réseau
David BOILON
Dr. Emeric LEBRETON
Frédéric ZEMB
Jean Marc URLON
Malène NOURRY
Synchrone CONSEIL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z