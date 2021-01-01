Retail
Sandrine TORRES WAGNER
Sandrine TORRES WAGNER
SAINT MICHEL 02830
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ambitieuse , dynamique, volontaire, .....
Entreprises
SAVS / Fondation Savart
- Chef de service éducatif
2007 - maintenant
ESAT / Foyer d'hébergement. Les amis de l atelier VITRY SUR SEINE
- Conseillère en Esf
2002 - 2007
Formations
IRTS DE LORRAINE
Metz
2014 - 2015
Prepa Cafdes
IRTS Champagne Ardenne
Reims
2013 - 2014
CAFERUIS
CNED
Lyon
1998 - 2000
BTS ECONOMIE SOCIALE ET FAMILIALE
ISIS CREAI
Neuilly Sur Marne
1989 - 1991
Monitrice éducatrice
Réseau
Corinne CANDELIER
Donadel AUDREY
